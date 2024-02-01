 Ranveer Singh invests in Aman Gupta's boAt, appointed as brand ambassador - Hindustan Times
News / Business / Ranveer Singh invests in Aman Gupta's boAt, appointed as brand ambassador

Ranveer Singh invests in Aman Gupta's boAt, appointed as brand ambassador

ByHT News Desk
Feb 01, 2024 04:56 PM IST

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has invested an undisclosed amount in boAt, and is also signed on as the brand ambassador of the company.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been roped in as the brand ambassador of audio products brand boAt, the company announced through an official statement. Ranveer Singh has also made an investment in the company.

Ranveer Singh invests in Aman Gupta's boAt.
Ranveer Singh invests in Aman Gupta's boAt.

The press release said that the Ranveer Singh invested an undisclosed amount in boAt, becoming a key stakeholder in the company. The company co-founded by Aman Gupta has also announced an upcoming campaign featuring Singh for Boat’s sub-brand 'Nirvana series'.

Gupta said, "Ranveer's infectious energy and passion for music resonate perfectly with boAt's core values."

"His investment and strategic involvement validate our mission to revolutionize the audio experience in India. Together, we'll push boundaries, redefine sound, and create a community that thrives on passion and innovation," Gupta further added.

The company press release further said, "This electrifying collaboration sets the stage for Ranveer Singh's pivotal role in boAt's upcoming campaign for 'Nirvana series' boAt’s sub-brand offering premium & superior audio products which includes TWS, and headphones crafted for the ultimate listening experience."

The 360-degree ad campaign has been conceptualised and executed with the Bangalore-based creative agency Talented, the release said.

boAt, one of India's leading electronics and audio products company, was founded by Sameer Mehta and Aman Gupta in November 2016. After its last round of funding, the company was valued at around 2200 crore, according to The Economic Times.

