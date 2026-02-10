Adani Enterprises says working with US in Iran oil sanctions probe

The US Treasury Department has requested information from Adani Enterprises Ltd. related to allegations in a news report that the company imported Iranian oil products into India. The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of its Corporate House on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. (Reuters)

Adani initiated discussions with the Office of Foreign Assets Control, Treasury’s sanctions arm, following the publication of an article by the Wall Street Journal last June, the company said Tuesday in a regulatory filing. Adani received the request for information on Feb. 4, it said.

Shares in Adani Enterprises, the flagship company within the Adani Group, fell as much as 3.5% on Tuesday. The Wall Street Journal reported that companies controlled by Gautam Adani were being investigated by US prosecutors about imports of Iranian liquefied petroleum gas through the Mundra port.