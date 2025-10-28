Adani Green Q2 Results: Revenue flat, net profit surges 25% on higher power sales

Adani Green Energy Ltd. grew its bottomline by a fourth in July-September 2025 on higher sales and capacity utilisation.
Net profit on the Ahmedabad-based renewables company rose 25% over the year-ago period to ₹644.00 crore in the three months ended 30 September, on the back of revenue that was largely flat at ₹3,008 crore, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday (28 October 2025).
Adani Green Q2 Results 2025-26 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 0.1% at ₹3,008 crore
EBITDA up 17% at ₹2,603.00 crore
EBITDA margin up 12.7 pp at 86.5%
Net profit up 25% at ₹644 crore
On Tuesday, Adani Green shares fell 1.21% to ₹1,004.55 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark BSE Sensex ended the day 0.18% higher at 84,628.16 points. The quarterly results were declared after market hours.