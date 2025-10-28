Adani Green Q2 Results: Revenue flat, net profit surges 25% on higher power sales

Adani Green Energy Ltd. grew its bottomline by a fourth in July-September 2025 on higher sales and capacity utilisation. Adani Green Energy is seen as the bellwether of India's renewable energy sector. (Reuters)

Net profit on the Ahmedabad-based renewables company rose 25% over the year-ago period to ₹644.00 crore in the three months ended 30 September, on the back of revenue that was largely flat at ₹3,008 crore, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday (28 October 2025).