    Adani Green Q2 Results: Revenue flat, net profit surges 25% on higher power sales

    Adani Green Q2 Results 2025-26: Net profit of India's renewables bellwether rose 25% YoY to 644 crore on the back of revenue that was largely flat.

    Updated on: Oct 28, 2025 6:53 PM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    Adani Green Energy Ltd. grew its bottomline by a fourth in July-September 2025 on higher sales and capacity utilisation.

    Adani Green Energy is seen as the bellwether of India's renewable energy sector. (Reuters)
    Net profit on the Ahmedabad-based renewables company rose 25% over the year-ago period to 644.00 crore in the three months ended 30 September, on the back of revenue that was largely flat at 3,008 crore, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday (28 October 2025).

    Adani Green Q2 Results 2025-26 (Consolidated, YoY)

    • Revenue up 0.1% at 3,008 crore
    • EBITDA up 17% at 2,603.00 crore
    • EBITDA margin up 12.7 pp at 86.5%
    • Net profit up 25% at 644 crore

    On Tuesday, Adani Green shares fell 1.21% to 1,004.55 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark BSE Sensex ended the day 0.18% higher at 84,628.16 points. The quarterly results were declared after market hours.

