Home / Business / Adani Group pre-pays 73.74 billion worth share-backed financing

Adani Group pre-pays 73.74 billion worth share-backed financing

business
Published on Mar 07, 2023 01:19 PM IST

The move comes as part of the group's promoters' commitment to cut overall leverage backed by Adani listed company shares.

Adani group said on Tuesday it prepaid share-backed financing of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73.74 billion. (AP)
Adani group said on Tuesday it prepaid share-backed financing of 73.74 billion. (AP)
Reuters | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

Embattled Indian conglomerate Adani said on Tuesday it prepaid share-backed financing of 73.74 billion rupees ($901.16 million), as part of its promoters' commitment to cut overall leverage backed by shares of the Group's listed companies.

The billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Group has been looking to ease concerns about its credit profile after a U.S.-based short seller noted high debt and alleged improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation, which Adani denied.

Also Read | Adani Group to hold fixed-income roadshows in London, US cities: Report

Promoters of the group's flagship firm, Adani Enterprises will release 31 million shares, or a 4% stake, while Adani Ports' promoters will release 155 million shares, or an 11.8% stake, the group said in a statement.

Promoters of Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission will release 1.2% and 4.5% stakes in the respective companies.

Also Read | GQG Partners' shares fall 3% after investing $1.87 billion in Adani Group

In a similar move, the group in February pre-paid $1.11 billion. With Tuesday's repayment, the group has so far repaid around $2.02 billion of share-backed financing, it said.

($1 = 81.8280 Indian rupees)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
adani group
adani group
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out