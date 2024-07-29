 Adani Total Gas Q1 results: Net profit rises 14.39%, revenue up 9.13%, total expenses up 7.49% - Hindustan Times
Adani Total Gas Q1 results: Net profit rises 14.39%, revenue up 9.13%, total expenses up 7.49%

ByAbhyjith K. Ashokan
Jul 29, 2024 03:17 PM IST

Adani Total Gas sees its net profit rising 14.39%, revenue growing 9.13%, and expenses up by 7.49%

Adani Total Gas Ltd, the natural gas arm of the Adani group has posted its first quarter results for the financial year 2024-25 on Monday, July 29, 2024.

Adani Total Gas posts rising revenue and net profit for the first quarter of 2024-25 (Reuters)
Adani Total Gas posts rising revenue and net profit for the first quarter of 2024-25 (Reuters)

How much did the revenue and net profit of Adani Total Gas increase?

The company posted a 14.39% or 21.62 crore increase in consolidated net profit to 171.84 crore, compared to 150.22 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

The revenue from operations grew by 9.13% or 103.71 crore to 1,239.06 crore, compared to 1,135.35 crore in Q1 2023-24.

The company's inventories reduced in this quarter. Inventories reduced by 68 lakh, compared to an increase of 72 lakh in the same quarter of the previous year.

How much were the expenses of Adani Total Gas?

Adani Total Gas saw an increase of 7.49% or 70.71 crore in total expenses, adding up to 1,014.76 crore, compared to 944.05 crore in the first quarter of 2023-24.

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has transferred three Geographical Areas (GA) - Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Kutch (East) to the company, with the transaction yet to be consummated.

The areas have a potential of 6.5 MMSCMD (million metric standard cubic meter per day) over a period of 10 years, and Adani Total Gas had purchased it from a consortium led by Jay Madhok Energy.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
