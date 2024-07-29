Adani Total Gas Q1 results: Net profit rises 14.39%, revenue up 9.13%, total expenses up 7.49%

Adani Total Gas Ltd, the natural gas arm of the Adani group has posted its first quarter results for the financial year 2024-25 on Monday, July 29, 2024. Adani Total Gas posts rising revenue and net profit for the first quarter of 2024-25 (Reuters)

How much did the revenue and net profit of Adani Total Gas increase?

The company posted a 14.39% or ₹21.62 crore increase in consolidated net profit to ₹171.84 crore, compared to ₹150.22 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Also Read: Tomatoes at subsidized price in Delhi from today: Where can you buy?

The revenue from operations grew by 9.13% or ₹103.71 crore to ₹1,239.06 crore, compared to ₹1,135.35 crore in Q1 2023-24.

The company's inventories reduced in this quarter. Inventories reduced by ₹68 lakh, compared to an increase of ₹72 lakh in the same quarter of the previous year.

How much were the expenses of Adani Total Gas?

Adani Total Gas saw an increase of 7.49% or ₹70.71 crore in total expenses, adding up to ₹1,014.76 crore, compared to ₹944.05 crore in the first quarter of 2023-24.

Also Read: What CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said on Ola Electric IPO: ‘We are mission driven’

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has transferred three Geographical Areas (GA) - Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Kutch (East) to the company, with the transaction yet to be consummated.

The areas have a potential of 6.5 MMSCMD (million metric standard cubic meter per day) over a period of 10 years, and Adani Total Gas had purchased it from a consortium led by Jay Madhok Energy.

Also Read: Xiaomi purchases $116 million site in Beijing to expand EV production