Adani Total Gas Q1 results: Net profit rises 14.39%, revenue up 9.13%, total expenses up 7.49%
Adani Total Gas sees its net profit rising 14.39%, revenue growing 9.13%, and expenses up by 7.49%
Adani Total Gas Ltd, the natural gas arm of the Adani group has posted its first quarter results for the financial year 2024-25 on Monday, July 29, 2024.
How much did the revenue and net profit of Adani Total Gas increase?
The company posted a 14.39% or ₹21.62 crore increase in consolidated net profit to ₹171.84 crore, compared to ₹150.22 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.
Also Read: Tomatoes at subsidized price in Delhi from today: Where can you buy?
The revenue from operations grew by 9.13% or ₹103.71 crore to ₹1,239.06 crore, compared to ₹1,135.35 crore in Q1 2023-24.
The company's inventories reduced in this quarter. Inventories reduced by ₹68 lakh, compared to an increase of ₹72 lakh in the same quarter of the previous year.
How much were the expenses of Adani Total Gas?
Adani Total Gas saw an increase of 7.49% or ₹70.71 crore in total expenses, adding up to ₹1,014.76 crore, compared to ₹944.05 crore in the first quarter of 2023-24.
Also Read: What CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said on Ola Electric IPO: ‘We are mission driven’
The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has transferred three Geographical Areas (GA) - Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Kutch (East) to the company, with the transaction yet to be consummated.
The areas have a potential of 6.5 MMSCMD (million metric standard cubic meter per day) over a period of 10 years, and Adani Total Gas had purchased it from a consortium led by Jay Madhok Energy.
Also Read: Xiaomi purchases $116 million site in Beijing to expand EV production
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.