Tomatoes at subsidized price in Delhi from today: Where can you buy?
The price of tomatoes will cool down in the next seven to ten days, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi said during a program of selling tomatoes at cheaper prices by the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) in Delhi. In order to provide relief to consumers from the rising tomato prices, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, through the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Limited (NCCF), has initiated market intervention to stabilize the rise in the retail market.
The minister said, "As you can see, the prices have been gradually decreasing compared to last week. I believe that in seven to ten days, the prices will normalize. Until then, we will continue with this program."
According to the ministry, this will help in ensuring that profit margins remain reasonable at the retail level and prevent windfall gains to intermediaries and protect interests of consumers in the market.
"Under the directive of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, we have decided to sell tomatoes at ₹60 per kilogram at eighteen centres in Delhi NCR. This arrangement includes the cost of transportation and handling from the markets. This initiative starts today, and we will proceed with it," he said.
Tomato sales will start from Monday at various locations in Delhi NCR, including Rajiv Chowk Metro, Patel Chowk Metro, and 15 other centres, he said. At these locations, tomatoes will be sold at ₹60 per kg and in the coming days, the number of retail locations may be increased for consumer convenience, he said.
