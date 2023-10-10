Adobe’s AI juggernaut adds new capabilities to Firefly and Creative Cloud apps

Adobe’s artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives have taken a significant step forward. For consumers and creators, increasing parity with newer capabilities underlined the giant’s comprehensive approach at the company’s annual Adobe MAX conference. Three new Firefly generative AI models with specific safety measures in place, more AI functionality for Adobe Express alongside as many as 100 new tools across the Creative Cloud apps including Photoshop and Lightroom. For creators and specific workflows, Adobe is releasing a GenStudio solution. Adobe’s demo tries to highlight improvements between the first gen Firefly (on the left) and the updated AI image generator (Adobe press image)

In a significant step forward towards solving what already seems to be a difficult battle against increasingly realistic looking AI images on the web often portraying a different realm of reality, or even challenges to trace ownership of an AI generated image, Adobe is embedding something they refer to as a “nutrition label”, with each AI generated image.

Content Credentials, as they are formally called, will be automatically attached to all generations done using the Firefly tool. Details included will be the creator’s name, date and the edits made.

Adobe said they’ve been surprised with the interest Firefly’s generative AI text-to-image tool has generated. “Since the release of our first Firefly image model in March, we’ve been taken aback by the amazing response from the community, who has demonstrated how useful Firefly is to enhancing experimentation and design and speeding up workflows, without compromising creative control,” said David Wadhwani, president, Digital Media Business at Adobe.

The firm shared some statistics too. Users have done more than 3 billion image generations since the release in March, a billion in just the last month. “The early adoption of Firefly demonstrates the unique power of bringing foundation models into the workflows customers know and love,” Wadhwani added.

It is no surprise then, that Adobe’ is focused on evolving Firefly. Incoming are Adobe’s Firefly Image 2 Model, Adobe Firefly Vector Model, and Adobe Firefly Design Model. Firefly’s AI art generation competition includes the newly updated Canva suite with Magic Studio, Stability AI’s Stable Diffusion, OpenAI’s Dall-E 3 which Microsoft has as the foundation for Bing’s Image Creator and Google’s Imagen that is available to paying customers of the cloud computing business.

Here’s how the new Firefly tools are structured, in a nutshell. The Firefly Image 2 is a next-generation imaging model which can create comparatively higher-quality imagery. It is expected to render humans’ features more accurate and enhance text alignment in images that need it.

Firefly Vector Model is the world’s first generative AI model focused on producing vector graphics useful for creating logos, icons and website graphics, integrating generative AI into Adobe Illustrator. The Firefly Design Model is primed for generating template designs such as flyers, posters, invites and more within the Express app, with the new Text to Template capability.

In what is likely to provide a significant boost to Google’s productivity pitch for Chromebook Plus computing devices, will be the general availability of Photoshop on the web with Firefly-powered Generative Fill and Generative Expand features. Earlier this month, Google announced the Chromebook Plus branding, which is essentially a certification for premium Chromebook computers meeting a baseline specs criterion, with performance a key aspect.

For Adobe Express users, an AI co-pilot called Generative Fill, can help insert, remove or replace objects. Adobe said the text-to-template generative AI capabilities, using new Firefly Design Model, gives users the ability to generate editable templates using a text description. There are new drawing and painting tools too. Adobe is also releasing new AI- powered text-based editing and motion improvements in Premiere Pro and After Effects apps, alongside seamless publishing of video content to platforms including Facebook and YouTube, from Express and Premiere Pro apps.

