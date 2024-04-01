 After ChatGPT, US Congress bans Microsoft’s AI tool Copilot for staff members - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

After ChatGPT, US Congress bans Microsoft’s AI tool Copilot for staff members

Reuters |
Apr 01, 2024 02:47 PM IST

House's Chief Administrative Officer Catherine Szpindor said, “The Microsoft Copilot application has been deemed by the Office of Cybersecurity to be a risk.”

The U.S. House of Representatives has set a strict ban on congressional staffers' use of Microsoft's Copilot generative AI assistant, Axios reported on Friday.

The Copilot logo arranged on a laptop in New York, US.(Bloomberg)
The Copilot logo arranged on a laptop in New York, US.(Bloomberg)

"The Microsoft Copilot application has been deemed by the Office of Cybersecurity to be a risk to users due to the threat of leaking House data to non-House approved cloud services," the House's Chief Administrative Officer Catherine Szpindor said, according to the Axios report.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read more: Microsoft and OpenAI are planning to build $100 billion supercomputer to power AI: Where will it be located?

"We recognize that government users have higher security requirements for data. That’s why we announced a roadmap of Microsoft AI tools, like Copilot, that meet federal government security and compliance requirements that we intend to deliver later this year,” a Microsoft spokesperson told Reuters.

Read more: McKinsey offers staff career coaching and paid offs to leave company: Report

The U.S. House's chief administrative office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Read more: Washington office building sold at 75% discount: ‘US real estate on fire sale’

Policymakers have been looking at potential risks in federal agency adoption of artificial intelligence and the adequacy of safeguards to protect individual privacy and ensure fair treatment.

Last year, two Democratic and two Republican U.S. senators introduced legislation to ban the use of artificial intelligence that creates content falsely depicting candidates in political advertisements to influence federal elections.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / After ChatGPT, US Congress bans Microsoft’s AI tool Copilot for staff members
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On