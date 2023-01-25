Home / Business / Ahead of Budget 2023, ‘Halwa’ ceremony to be held tomorrow | All you need to know

Ahead of Budget 2023, ‘Halwa’ ceremony to be held tomorrow | All you need to know

business
Published on Jan 25, 2023 03:12 PM IST

After the ceremony, ministry officials and staff involved with the preparation of budget, enter a ‘lock-in’ period.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman at an earlier halwa ceremony (PTI)
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman at an earlier halwa ceremony (PTI)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The traditional ‘Halwa’ ceremony, that takes place ahead of the presentation of the annual February 1 Union budget, will be held on January 26, the ministry of finance said on Wednesday.

Click here for full coverage on Budget 2023

“The Halwa ceremony, marking the final stage of the Budget preparation process for Union Budget 2023-24, will be held for tomorrow in the presence of Union Finance & Corporate Affairs Minister Smt. @nsitharaman, in the Budget Press situated inside North Block,” the ministry said in a tweet.

“Along with the Union FM, the Halwa ceremony will be attended by the Union ministers of State for Finance, along with Secretaries of the Ministry of Finance @FinMinIndia besides senior officials and members of the Union Budget Press,” it added.

What is ‘Halwa’ ceremony?

The ceremony is a ‘send-off’ for ministry officials and staff involved with the preparation of the Union government's annual financial statement. They enter what is called a ‘lock-in’ period, during which they stay inside the ministry, cut off from their families, to maintain the secrecy around the final budget document.

Also Read | Union budget: How govt prepares annual financial statement?

They leave the North Block, which houses the finance ministry, after the budget is tabled by the finance minister, in Lok Sabha, on February 1.

What happens at ‘Halwa’ ceremony?

The finance minister opens the ceremony by stirring the ‘halwa’ in a kadhai (large metal pot). Last year, however, it was curtailed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the staff were served sweets instead.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
nirmala sitharaman budget 2023
nirmala sitharaman budget 2023
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out