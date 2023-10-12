News / Business / Air India sale: All-inclusive fares to European cities starting at 25,000

Air India sale: All-inclusive fares to European cities starting at 25,000

ByHT News Desk
Oct 12, 2023 12:12 PM IST

Air India flight bookings under this promotion are open until Saturday for travel until December 15.

Air India is currently running a limited-period sale with attractive Economy Class fares on selected routes from India to five European cities, including the United Kingdom (UK).

Air India offers attractive fares to European cities from India.(REUTERS)
Air India flight booking offers

This sale features all-inclusive fares starting at 40,000 (round trip) and 25,000 (one-way) for non-stop flights to Copenhagen (Denmark), London Heathrow (UK), Milan (Italy), Paris (France), and Vienna (Austria).

Air India operates 48 non-stop flights each week from Delhi and Mumbai to these five European cities.

How to do the flight bookings?

Bookings under this promotion are open until Saturday for travel until December 15. The sale is accessible through all booking channels, including Air India's official website (www.airindia.com), iOS and Android mobile apps, and authorized travel agents.

Please note that the available seats are limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis, the statement said.

Fares may slightly vary between different cities due to applicable exchange rates and taxes, it added.

Founded by the legendary JRD Tata, Air India's first flight took off on October 15, 1932. After 69 years as a government-owned enterprise, both Air India and Air India Express returned to the Tata Group in January 2022.

Air India is in the midst of a significant five-year transformation roadmap under the banner of Vihaan.AI. The initial phase of this transformation, known as the "taxi phase," was recently completed and focused on fundamental improvements. These included the reintroduction of many long-grounded aircraft, recruitment of talent in both flying and ground functions, rapid technology upgrades, and enhancements in customer care initiatives, among others.

