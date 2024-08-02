Airbnb, top financial crimes association join hands to combat travel scams

Airbnb has teamed up with the International Association of Financial Crimes Investigators (IAFCI) to promote safe online booking and combat travel scams. This partnership comes in response to new consumer research conducted by YouGov, which revealed that Gen Z and Millennials are the most susceptible to scams, with victims losing an average of ₹1,02,233. Nearly half of Indian travellers admitted they would be less cautious when booking a holiday if it meant saving a significant amount of money.(AFP)

The research, commissioned by Airbnb, found the increasing importance of finding deals amid the rising cost of living. Nearly half of Indian travellers admitted they would be less cautious when booking a holiday if it meant saving a significant amount of money, and over 40 per cent said they would take a risk to save money, even if they suspected a deal was too good to be true.

The findings underscore the importance of using a recognised provider, especially when spending money online.

Airbnb has implemented various measures to protect its community’s information and bookings, including dedicated teams and systems to proactively deter scams, on-platform messaging reminders to communicate, book, and pay through Airbnb, and guest payment protections that withhold payment for a stay until 24 hours after check-in.

With the advancement of technology such as AI, online scams are becoming more sophisticated. Fraudsters often use fake websites, texts, emails, or social media to trick people into believing they are booking with a legitimate company.

“We want to ensure Indian travellers know what to look for when booking travel and the red flags to avoid. When it comes to booking on Airbnb, we encourage our guests to only communicate, book and pay on the platform, where we have secure processes and support like Aircover in place to help protect against scams and ensure issues are rare,” Amanpreet Bajaj, General Manager for Airbnb India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan, said.

Missy Coyne, International 1st Vice President at IAFCI, said: “Don’t let scammers get away with stealing what you’ve worked so hard towards. When in doubt, talk it out. If what they are asking you to do doesn’t make sense or seems too good to be true, talk to a trusted friend or family member before acting on the request.”

To assist travelers in avoiding scams, Airbnb and the IAFCI have provided several tips for booking online and through Airbnb. These include not clicking on links in unexpected emails or texts, protecting passwords by creating strong, unique ones, being wary of cheap deals and pressure tactics, and confirming the URL before making any payments. Travelers are also advised to use credit cards for online payments for better consumer protection, keep all communication and payment on the Airbnb platform, check listing reviews, and report any concerns immediately to their bank or financial institution, and Airbnb’s customer support team.