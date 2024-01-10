Airtel Business teams up with Adani Energy Solutions, to power 20 million smart meters across India

As Adani Group companies continue to expand their business in different sectors, Adani Energy Solutions is now seeking rival firm Bharti Airtel's help to set up and power smart meters for the company. Adani Energy Solutions will set up 20 million smart meters (Reuters)(REUTERS)

Airtel Business, which is the B2B arm of conglomerate Bharti Airtel, will power at least 20 million smart meters for Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL), the telecom company announced on Tuesday.

Airtel, through its nationwide communications network, will deliver reliable and secure connectivity for all AESL's smart meter deployments, the company said in a release. The meters are being set up to streamline communication for the company.

Besides this, Airtel's smart metering solutions that are powered by NB-IoT (narrowband-internet of things), 4G and 2G, will help AESL ensure real-time connectivity and uninterrupted transfer of critical data between smart meters and headend applications.

"The solution will also come powered with Airtel's IoT platform -- 'Airtel IoT Hub', which enables smart meter tracking and monitoring with advanced analytics and diagnostic capabilities in addition to real-time insights and services that empower customers with enhanced control over their energy consumption," the release said.

The power utilities of multiple states such as Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, and Maharashtra have place an order with Adani Energy Solutions for over 20 million smart meters, to streamline and record the amount of electricity consumed by areas.

Big win for Adani Group companies

The Supreme Court of India, earlier this month, delivered a crucial verdict in the favour of Adani group, dismissing the call for additional investigations against the conglomerate over the Hindenburg Research report.

The Supreme Court bench said that no SIT probe or investigation from additional agencies is needed in the pending cases against billionaire Gautam Adani's company, asserting that market regulator SEBI's investigation is substantial in the case.

After the verdict was announced, the shares of many Adani group companies showed immense growth, up by around 18 percent. Gautam Adani also reclaimed the title of Asia's richest man, surpassing Reliance boss Mukesh Ambani.

(With inputs from PTI)