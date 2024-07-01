Akiko Global IPO allotment to be out today: Here's how to check status online

Akiko Global Ltd IPO Allotment status will be out today (July 1). The IPO consisted of shares in the price range of ₹73 to ₹77 per share with a face value of ₹10. The issue comprised lots of 1600 shares and in multiples thereof. The IPO reached a subscription rate of 35.22 times the offered shares on Day 3 owing to positive market reception and confidence in the company's prospects which is aiming to raise ₹23.11 crore through 30.02 lakh shares. The issue opened on June 25 and closed on June 27 and is scheduled to be listed on NSE SME on July 2. Akiko Global IPO comprised lots of 1600 shares and in multiples thereof. The IPO reached a subscription rate of 35.22 times the offered shares on Day 3.

For those who have invested in the IPO, Skyline Financial Services is the registrar of the issue. In order to check the allotment status, you can use the BSE platform or the IPO registrar Skyline Financial website.

Akiko Global Limited IPO: How to check allotment status on BSE website

Visit BSE website Select ‘Equity’ under the Issue Type Choose Akiko Global Ltd from the drop-down menu Enter Application No or PAN Click on ‘I am not a Robot’ and hit on ‘Submit'

Akiko Global Limited IPO: How to check allotment status on Skyline Financial website