 Akiko Global IPO allotment to be out today: Here's how to check status online - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Akiko Global IPO allotment to be out today: Here's how to check status online

ByHT News Desk
Jul 01, 2024 11:55 AM IST

Akiko Global IPO opened on June 25 and closed on June 27 and is scheduled to be listed on NSE SME on July 2.

Akiko Global Ltd IPO Allotment status will be out today (July 1). The IPO consisted of shares in the price range of 73 to 77 per share with a face value of 10. The issue comprised lots of 1600 shares and in multiples thereof. The IPO reached a subscription rate of 35.22 times the offered shares on Day 3 owing to positive market reception and confidence in the company's prospects which is aiming to raise 23.11 crore through 30.02 lakh shares. The issue opened on June 25 and closed on June 27 and is scheduled to be listed on NSE SME on July 2.

Akiko Global IPO comprised lots of 1600 shares and in multiples thereof. The IPO reached a subscription rate of 35.22 times the offered shares on Day 3.
Akiko Global IPO comprised lots of 1600 shares and in multiples thereof. The IPO reached a subscription rate of 35.22 times the offered shares on Day 3.

Read more: FIIs are back in Indian stock market with $3.2 billion investment in June

For those who have invested in the IPO, Skyline Financial Services is the registrar of the issue. In order to check the allotment status, you can use the BSE platform or the IPO registrar Skyline Financial website.

Read more: Reliance Industries Limited can add $100 billion value, Morgan Stanley predicts

Akiko Global Limited IPO: How to check allotment status on BSE website

  1. Visit BSE website
  2. Select ‘Equity’ under the Issue Type
  3. Choose Akiko Global Ltd from the drop-down menu
  4. Enter Application No or PAN
  5. Click on ‘I am not a Robot’ and hit on ‘Submit'

Read more: India's manufacturing PMI rises to 58.3 in June, fastest rate of hiring in 19 years

Akiko Global Limited IPO: How to check allotment status on Skyline Financial website

  1. Visit IPO registrar website
  2. Select ‘Akiko Global’ from the Select Company dropdown menu
  3. Choose from PAN, Application No, DP/Client ID, or Account No/IFSC
  4. Enter the details and hit the ‘Submit’ button to see the allotment status on your screen

 

 

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Akiko Global IPO allotment to be out today: Here's how to check status online
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On