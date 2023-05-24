Home / Business / Alibaba's 'Three Kingdom Tactics' mobile game ordered to pay NetEase $7.2 million over copyright

Alibaba's 'Three Kingdom Tactics' mobile game ordered to pay NetEase $7.2 million over copyright

Reuters | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
May 24, 2023 10:55 AM IST

It would be one of the heftiest fines issued by a court in China involving video games.

Alibaba's "Three Kingdoms Tactics" mobile game has been ordered by a Chinese court to pay NetEase Inc 50 million yuan ($7.23 million) in compensation over copyright infringement, according to a statement from NetEase.

A Weibo account belonging to Alibaba's hugely popular game said it would appeal the court decision, and that the game will continue to operate.

