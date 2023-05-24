Alibaba's 'Three Kingdom Tactics' mobile game ordered to pay NetEase $7.2 million over copyright

Alibaba's "Three Kingdoms Tactics" mobile game has been ordered by a Chinese court to pay NetEase Inc 50 million yuan ($7.23 million) in compensation over copyright infringement, according to a statement from NetEase. A Weibo account belonging to Alibaba's hugely popular game said it would appeal the court decision, and that the game will continue to operate.(REUTERS)

It would be one of the heftiest fines issued by a court in China involving video games.

