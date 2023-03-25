All-day café, spa: Employee shares sneak peek of Google Gurugram office

Amidst massive layoffs across the tech sector, including in Google, a US-based Googler shared a sneak peak of the tech giant’s ultra-luxurious office in Gurugram, Haryana. Aaddyashree Kunchal, who works as a senior solutions consultant in the Boulder office in Colorado, as per LinkedIn, took to Instagram to post a video tour of the company’s new workspace. Perks offered at the Google office in Gurgaon (Aaddyakunchal/Instagram)

Comparing the benefits offered by the Colorado office to the Gurugram workplace, she starts off the video by asking, ‘does Google India have the same perks as the US?’ In the caption, Kunchal appreciated Google’s efforts to stick to a consistent work culture across the world despite the gloomy atmosphere surrounding the recent job cuts.

Also read: Google India layoffs: Gurugram man fired despite ‘working round the clock'

She wrote, “Visited the new google office in Gurgaon, India and yet again felt amazed by Google’s incredible effort to maintain a globally consistent work culture with at par benefits offered across the board. It’s been hard to find positivity at work with the recent lay-offs but even though I may not be a huge fan of it at the moment, this company does give you reasons to be proud.”

The Indian office boasts of a cafeteria that serves ‘delicious’ food free of cost and an array of desserts, the video shows. Employees can opt to chill in entertainment rooms that come equipped with a pool table, musical instruments and plush sofas. Long day at work? Fret not, as the workspace even provides a spa facility with massage chairs and a ‘nap room’ for the staff to catch a wink or just take a break.

Employees, who are bored with their usual workspaces, can choose to work from uniquely-designed corners that include swings and even exercise bikes. However, what sets the Gurugram office apart is an all-day café that offers tea, coffee, sandwiches and more, which is not available in the US, according to Kunchal.

Also read: What Google employees told Sundar Pichai after mass layoffs

Garnering over two lakh views, netizens left several comments of being amazed by the amenities offered by Google’s India office.

Google has always been known for its employee-centric approach with immense benefits and innovative office spaces, and has constantly been voted as one of the best companies to work for in the US. Its headquarters also reportedly features swimming pools, volleyball courts, free fitness classes and more. However, the company and CEO Sundar Pichai have been criticised recently for the way it handled the sacking of nearly 12,000 employees.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON