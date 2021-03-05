Amazon's 'Tandav' row puts Bollywood, global streaming giants on edge
- Companies like Amazon's Prime Video and Netflix are inspecting planned shows and scripts, with some even deleting scenes that could be controversial, five Bollywood directors and producers, and two industry sources said.
Controversy in India over Amazon's political drama "Tandav" has put Bollywood and global video streaming giants on edge, prompting a closer scrutiny of scripts for possible offence to religious sentiments in a key growth market.
Companies like Amazon's Prime Video and Netflix are inspecting planned shows and scripts, with some even deleting scenes that could be controversial, five Bollywood directors and producers, and two industry sources said.
This comes as Amazon Prime Video has become embroiled in legal cases and police complaints alleging "Tandav" depicts Hindu gods and goddesses in a derogatory manner and offends religious beliefs. "Tandav", a Hindi word meaning fury, stars top Bollywood actors.
Public outcry over obscenity and religious depictions are common in culturally sensitive India, but the "Tandav" issue snowballed as police questioned Amazon India's head of original content for Prime Video for hours following official complaints.
Fearing arrest, Aparna Purohit put in an anticipatory bail plea, which was declined by a state court but the Supreme Court on Friday gave her protection from arrest.
"Scripts are being read and re-read now," said a producer from Bollywood, India's Hindi film industry. "Streaming platforms are vetting content for anything that they see as a red flag," the producer added, declining to be named.
Amazon has decided to delay streaming a new season of a popular Hindi spy thriller, "The Family Man", which was to release last month, four of the sources told Reuters.
The show, Amazon says, is about an Indian intelligence officer's efforts in his "high-pressure, and low paying job".
While Amazon declined to comment, one of the sources said the delay was "a ripple effect of what happened with Tandav".
Amazon recently issued a public apology "to anyone who felt hurt" by "Tandav", saying some objectionable scenes had been removed.
India, the world's second-most populous nation with 1.3 billion people, is a valuable market for Amazon and its rivals Netflix and Walt Disney Co's Disney Hotstar.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said at an event last year that Prime Video was doing well globally "but nowhere it's doing better than India".
Netflix has announced 41 new shows and films for 2021 in India, versus around 30 new titles released in 2020.
'Too much Risk', Arrest fears'
Unlike films, content on video streaming platforms currently face no censorship in India.
But some lawmakers and supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party say certain shows on Amazon and Netflix promote obscenity or hurt religious beliefs.
A member of the ruling party's youth wing has made a police complaint against Netflix, objecting to scenes in the series "A Suitable Boy" showing a Hindu girl kissing a Muslim boy against the backdrop of a Hindu temple.
Netflix is closely tracking Amazon's "Tandav" cases, one entertainment industry source said.
Netflix declined to comment.
One scene from "Tandav" removed by Amazon after release was around a stage play where a person acting as the Hindu god Shiva seeks suggestions on how to increase his social media following after someone says Lord Ram was becoming very popular online.
Revered characters of faith have "been lampooned and portrayed in a very cheap" way, the state court judge observed while declining Purohit's anticipatory bail plea.
The Supreme Court, however, gave her protection from arrest subject to her co-operation in the case.
Her lawyer said Amazon was willing to cut more scenes from "Tandav" if desired.
Among the biggest fallout of the controversy is the rising fear of arrests. Some producers are asking for clauses in their contracts with streaming services to protect them from lawsuits.
"It's just too much of a risk and not worth the headache, especially if you are being threatened with jail," a producer said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex falls 440 pts to end at 50,405; Nifty ends session in red at 14,938 pts
- Sensex falls 440 pts to end at 50,405; Nifty ends session in red at 14,938 points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amazon's 'Tandav' row puts Bollywood, global streaming giants on edge
- Companies like Amazon's Prime Video and Netflix are inspecting planned shows and scripts, with some even deleting scenes that could be controversial, five Bollywood directors and producers, and two industry sources said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Asian LNG prices edge higher on Indian, Chinese demand
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil soars to near 14-month high as OPEC+ extends output cuts into April
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I-T Dept detects unaccounted income of ₹175 crore during Tamil Nadu raids
- Income tax officials have also seized ₹3 crore cash during raids on two groups of civil contractors in Tamil Nadu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex slumps over 440 points, Nifty slips below 15,000 in early trade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Case to get petrol, diesel under the ambit of GST
- At a time when petrol and diesel prices are at an all-time high, and taxes have a bigger component in the retail price than the base price of the fuels, it is worth revisiting the debate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FT should be probed by Sebi and not ED or cops, says Amfi
- The ECIR is reportedly based on an FIR filed by the Chennai police under Section 420 of the IPC on the basis of a complaint by the Chennai Financial Markets and Accountability (CFMA), an organisation that fights for investors’ rights.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wearables market grew 144% in ’20 on remote working shift
- Shipments in the December quarter grew at a higher rate of 198% annually with 15.2 million units.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
E-com boom sets off a scramble for warehouses
- The companies are also opting for large boxes for storage, with around 400,000-plus sq. ft being the average demand.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wipro to acquire UK consultancy Capco for $1.45 billion
- The latest acquisition is Delaporte’s boldest move to spur growth after the company ceded its position as India’s third-largest software services provider to HCL Technologies Ltd.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Flipkart mulls US listing through the SPAC route
- The Bengaluru-based online retailer has been weighing a US initial public offering and it’s now also looking at other options, the people said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fuel retailers may cut rates in run-up to polls
- While the base price of petrol is ₹33.26 per litre, it attracts ₹32.90 a litre central excise and ₹21.04 per litre local levies in Delhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OPEC+ to extend most oil cuts into April, Saudi to keep voluntary cut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OPEC+ meet on oil output with Saudi, Russia seeing fragile recovery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox