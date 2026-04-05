Amul turnover up 11%, crosses ₹1 lakh crore in 2025-26: GCMMF

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets the popular Amul brand of milk and dairy products, on Sunday said the brand’s turnover crossed ₹1 lakh crore for the financial year 2025–26, marking a major financial milestone for the farmer-owned cooperative network. GCMMF said the financial milestone came after Amul was ranked the world’s number one cooperative by the International Cooperative Alliance

“The total unduplicated revenue of the Amul brand grew by 11 per cent over a base of ₹90,000 crore in 2024–25. GCMMF itself recorded a sales turnover of ₹73,450 crore in 2025–26, registering an increase of 11.4 per cent over ₹65,911 crore in the previous financial year, making it the largest FMCG organisation in India by turnover,” a statement by GCMMF said.

GCMMF markets Amul products produced by 18 district cooperative milk unions and manages branding, marketing and distribution of the Amul product range across India and international markets. The growth was driven by a product portfolio of more than 1,200 product packs, a large distribution network, and expansion in response to changing consumer demand.

“Crossing the ₹1 lakh crore brand turnover is a testament to the trust of millions of consumers and the tireless hard work of our 36 Lakh dairy farmers,” said Ashokbhai Chaudhary, GCMMF chairman.

The federation said the financial milestone came after Amul was ranked the world’s number one cooperative by the International Cooperative Alliance. During the year, Amul also expanded internationally, launching fresh milk in Europe and the United States as part of its global expansion strategy.

Amul products are sold in more than 50 countries, and the network distributes over 24 billion packs of milk and milk products every year.

The Amul network collects around 31 million litres of milk every day.