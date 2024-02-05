Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO's retail portion fully booked: Top updates

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO status: The retail portion of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO has been entirely booked within an hour of taking off. The Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO subscription status is at 46% at 11.30. The IPO opened for subscription today and will close on February 7. The price band has been fixed in the range of ₹147 to ₹155 per equity share of the face value of ₹1 each. Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO: Latest updates on subscription status here.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO raised ₹409 crore from anchor investors on February 2. The IPO lot size is 96 equity shares and in multiples of 96 equity shares thereafter. The IPO has reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not more than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO: When will allotment be finalised?

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO allotment of shares will be tentatively finalised on February 8.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO: When will the company initiate funds?

The company will initiate refunds on February 9, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO: When will it be listed?

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on February 12.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO: Other details

Apeejay Surrendra Park IPO is worth ₹920 crore and consists of fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹600 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) aggregating up to ₹320 crore.

The company plans to use the proceeds to fund general corporate operations as well as the return or prepayment.

The registrar for the Apeejay Surrendra Park IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd and the book running lead managers are JM Financial Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, and Axis Capital Limited.