LIC soars 9% to breach 1000-mark for the first-time ever: What's happening

Shares of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) soared 8.8% in today's intraday as India's largest life insurer crossed the ₹1000 level for the first time. The shares touched a record high ₹1,028 apiece. Life Insurance Corporation of India.

How have LIC shares performed in the past months?

LIC shares experienced a notable upswing in November concluding with a substantial gain of 12.83%. This trend continued into the next two months, with a rise of 22.52% in December and 14% in January. On January 23, the company's shares exceeded the IPO price of ₹949 per share. Since then, the stock has maintained its upward momentum, achieving fresh record highs.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

What's happening today?

As the shares surged to a new all-time high, LIC's market capitalization reached ₹6.50 lakh crore, securing its position as the sixth-largest listed company in India and the first among government-listed PSU companies. At 12, the stock was trading with a gain of 6.57% at ₹1,006.80 apiece.