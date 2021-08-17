Apollo Hospitals share price jumps for second day straight

Apollo Hospitals share price jumped more than 8 per cent to ₹4,718 per share, gaining for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. This came days after Apollo Hospitals reported consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at ₹489 crore for the June quarter of the financial year 2021-22 on August 13.

The healthcare major’s share price jumped more than 5 per cent in the morning session on August 16. The stock was trading at ₹4,299.25, up to ₹239.05, or 5.89 per cent, and touched an intraday high of ₹4,319.90 and an intraday low of ₹4,139.45.

Apollo Hospitals also reported a net loss of ₹208 crore in the April-June quarter of 2020-21. Its consolidated revenues for the June 2021 quarter stood at ₹3,760 crore as compared with ₹2,171 crore in the Q1 of the previous fiscal, Apollo Hospitals Group said in a statement on August 13. "The first quarter of the new financial year saw Apollo Hospitals facing the Covid-19 challenge anew as the second wave swept across the country," Apollo Hospitals Group chairperson Prathap C Reddy told news agency PTI.

Also Read: Sensex drops by 126.19 points in opening session to trade at 55,456.39; Nifty at 16,528

"Our experience over the last year and the dedication of our doctors, nurses and paramedical staff that we emerged through the second wave successfully saving lives and ensuring that no patient suffered for want of care,” he added. The hospital chain has treated over 150,000 coronavirus patients during the peak of the pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON