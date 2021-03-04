Apple faces UK antitrust investigation into App Store
UK antitrust authorities said they plan to investigate Apple Inc.’s App Store to probe whether it is abusing its market power to restrict competition.
The Competition and Markets Authority said it plans to investigate Apple’s potentially “dominant” position in the supply of apps on iPhones and iPads.
“Complaints that Apple is using its market position to set terms which are unfair or may restrict competition and choice – potentially causing customers to lose out when buying and using apps – warrant careful scrutiny,” Andrea Coscelli, who leads the CMA said in a statement Thursday.
The Apple probe comes as the UK watchdog seeks to move to the forefront of tech regulation after emerging from the shadow of EU regulators at the end of Britain’s Brexit transition.
Apple said in a statement that it looks forward to working with the CMA to “to explain how our guidelines for privacy, security and content have made the App Store a trusted marketplace for both consumers and developers.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inflation rise expectation, long-term borrowing show US markets at risk
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Employers may be barred from asking about candidates’ pay under new EU rules
- “Previous pay has no bearing on skills and the abilities of the applicant for work and that’s why we believe this must not be revealed if the employee does not want to.” EU Equality Commissioner Helena Dalli said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Apple faces UK antitrust investigation into App Store
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FDI rises 40 per cent to $51.47 billion in April-December 2020-21: Govt data
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EPFO cheers working class by keeping interest rates on PF unchanged at 8.5%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The metal that worries Tesla most is getting much cheaper
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex, Nifty snap three-day rally as metals, financials slide
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Apple now lets you automatically transfer images from iCloud to Google Photos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EPFO keeps interest rates on provident fund deposits unchanged at 8.5%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lufthansa sees delayed recovery after $8.1 billion record loss
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gold price drops by over ₹12,000 since 2020, currently trading at ₹44,748
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Industry captains seek ease of Karnataka curbs on iron ore export and sale
- FIMI said the restrictions had resulted in artificial oversupply of iron ore, leaving large quantities unsold and huge stockpiles in the mines.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex dives 726 points in early trade tracking global sell-offs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI to conduct simultaneous purchase, sale of securities for ₹15,000 crore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OPEC+ silence has oil market second-guessing next supply move
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox