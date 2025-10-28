Apple market cap tops $4 trillion for first time as iPhone 17 gains offset AI pain

Apple Inc.'s market capitalisation has topped the $4-trillion mark for the first time, as surging demand for its iPhone 17 models offset feard of slow progress in a global AI race. Apple is the third company to achieve a market cap of $4 trillion after Nvidia Corp. and Microsoft Corp. (Bloomberg)

On Tuesday, Apple's share price rose 0.2% to an all-time high of $269.2 giving the company a market cap of $4 trillion. The stock has gained about 13% since the iPhone 17 series launched on 9 September, after struggling for most of the year due to tauncertainty around US tariff impact on China and India — its biggest manufacturing hubs.

"The iPhone accounts for over half of Apple's profit and revenue and the more phones they can get into the hands of people, the more they can drive people into their ecosystem," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Northlight Asset Management, ahead of the milestone.

Apple is the third company to achieve a market cap of $4 trillion after Nvidia Corp. and Microsoft Corp. The chipmaker is the highest valued company in the world at $4.5 trillion.