Are banks open today, August 26? Check state-wise holiday list on Eid-e-Milad

Banks in several states and Union Territories will remain closed today, Wednesday, August 26, on account of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Milad-un-Nabi or Baravafat. Wednesday, August 26 bank holiday: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) classifies bank holidays into different categories depending on the services affected. (Reuters)

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar, August 26 is a bank holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act at several RBI centres. The day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

Where are banks closed today? As per the RBI holiday list, bank branches will remain closed today in the following cities --

Belapur

Bengaluru

Bhopal

Chennai

Dehradun

Hyderabad

Imphal

Jammu

Kanpur

Kochi

Lucknow

Mumbai

Nagpur

New Delhi

Patna

Raipur

Ranchi

Srinagar

Thiruvananthapuram

Vijayawada

States where banks are open today August 26 is not listed as a holiday at RBI centres including--

Ahmedabad

Agartala

Aizawl

Bhubaneswar

Chandigarh

Gangtok

Guwahati

Itanagar

Jaipur

Kohima

Kolkata

Panaji

Shillong

Shimla

Will SBI, HDFC and other bank branches be open? SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank and other banks will follow the regional holiday schedule.

Branches located in the cities listed for the August 26 holiday will remain shut, while branches in areas where the day is not listed as a holiday will function normally.

Will online banking and UPI work today? Customers can continue to use internet banking, mobile banking, UPI and ATMs even when physical branches are closed.

Digital channels can be used for fund transfers, bill payments, online purchases and other routine transactions. NEFT and RTGS transactions initiated through digital banking channels can also be used during holidays, subject to the respective service and bank’s availability.

Upcoming bank holidays: August 28 and August 30 The next major bank holiday in August will fall on Friday, August 28, when branches in several regions will remain closed for different local and religious observances, including Raksha Bandhan, Pang-Lhabsol, Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi and Ayyankali Jayanthi.

The affected cities include Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram.

On Sunday, August 30, banks across the country will remain closed for the weekly holiday.

What are the RBI's bank holiday categories? The RBI classifies bank holidays into different categories depending on the services affected. These include holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, RTGS holidays and the annual account-closing day.

Negotiable Instruments Act holidays can affect branch and cheque-related services, while RTGS holidays affect RTGS transactions. April 1 is generally observed as the annual closing day for banks.

What is Eid-e-Milad? Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Mawlid, marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. It is traditionally observed on the 12th day of Rabi al-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

In Kerala, August 26 also coincides with Onam.