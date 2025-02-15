Are these the designs of the new iPhone 17 Pro, Air models? Tech expert answers

The internet has become rife again with rumours of how the new iPhone 17 series phone by Apple will look. However, technology journalist and reviewer Mark Gurman has explained what they are. Image showing the alleged design of the yet-to-be-launched iPhone 17 Pro were leaked online(X/@asherdipps)

According to X user @MajinBuOfficial, who was the first to ‘leak’ the upcoming phone's design, the iPhone 17 will have an upgraded camera module. As per the pictures, the camera module will be wider than that of the rumoured iPhone Air version, with a single camera.

The new render indicates that the primary and ultrawide cameras will be horizontally aligned, on a camera bar that extends to both sides. We can also see an LED flash on the right side. The camera bar appears to be dark, while the render shows the phone in a white colourway, which suggests the bar might sport the same colour on all colourways.

There are still several months before the iPhone 17 series is launched, which will likely take place in September 2025.

Responding to the ‘leaked’ design, technology journalist and expert Mark Gurman said, “The ‘iPhone 17 Pro’ renders on YouTube tonight appear to be based on this fake late January sketch.”

He shared @MajinBuOfficial's X post from January 24 while responding to the rumoured leaks. @MajinBuOfficial X January X post had said, “I received an image of an alleged CAD of iPhone 17 Pro, I showed it to some designers to try to understand if the image was real and they told me that their warning is a fake. Even if it is fake it should reflect what are the CAD of the models currently being tested.”

Another video that has gone viral online is that of the alleged leaked design of the iPhone 17 Air. According to reports, this new category of iPhone will feature a 6.6-inch OLED display with always-on display and an A19 chip. It'll also have 8GB RAM and 24MP front and 48MP rear cameras.

Another change this iPhone model will see over traditional iPhone models is that it won't feature a SIM card tray and reportedly have Apple's first 5G chip.

It is unclear if Apple will actually launch a new model called ‘Air’ at its annual event in September or if any of these features will be included in its design.