Are you an EPFO member? Follow these steps to file e-nomination for PF account

If you are an employee and a subscriber of Employees' Provident Fund (EPF), then this information you shouldn't miss. The Employees Provident Fund Organisation has made it mandatory for all the subscribers to file e-nomination else they would not be able to check their PF balance. Under e-nomination process, an employee can make any member of his family a nominee. If this is not done, in case the employee passes away in future regardless of the reason, his PF account balance will be stuck and the family will face difficulty in withdrawing money from it.

Let us tell you what is the process to file an e-nomination. STEP 1: Go to epfindia.gov.in and log in with your Universal Account Number (UAN) and password.

STEP 2: Go to ‘Service’ tab, and, from the drop-down menu, click on ‘For employees’ tab.

STEP 3: Under ‘Manage’ tab, select ‘e-nomination’ and then enter your permanent and current address.

STEP 4: Select ‘Yes' to change family declaration. STEP 5. Enter details of nominee and then click on ‘Save’. STEP 6: Click on ‘Proceed’.STEP 7: Enter your Aadhaar number and the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

On July 20, the EPFO said it had added 16.82 lakh new subscribers in May 2022, an increase of 7.62 lakh net subscribers in May 2022 as compared to the net subscription in the month of May 2021 last year, PTI reported.

