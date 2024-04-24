 As part of ₹15000 cr BSNL deal, TCS to set up large data centres: Report - Hindustan Times
As part of 15000 cr BSNL deal, TCS to set up large data centres: Report

ByHT News Desk
Apr 24, 2024 08:07 PM IST

State-owned telecom company BSNL had picked Tata group’s IT major TCS for its ₹15000 crore deal and more details have now been revealed.

India’s biggest IT services company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) had received a huge shot in the arm through the 15000 crore deal with state-owned telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL). Now, according to a report by the Economic Times, further details about the massive project have been revealed. According to the report, TCS and the government agency C-DOT will "deploy India's first locally developed 4G network solution". Notably, this will be across BSNL's entire service area and will involve installing equipment at 38 locations.

TCS' <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15000-crore 4G deal with BSNL involves the setting up large data centres.(Bloomberg)
TCS' 15000-crore 4G deal with BSNL involves the setting up large data centres.(Bloomberg)

TCS and the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), will “undertake 38 deployments” within BSNL premises. The size of the project is significant as this will apply across all of BSNL’s telecom circles. The deal has been dubbed as a “first”.

As per the deal, TCS will set up large data centers that will stretch across four regions in the country. The process, as explained to the Economic Times by N Ganapathy Subramaniam, TCS COO, is quite intricate and entails the installation of two large data centers. These are primary and disaster recovery servers across the four regions. To that will be added the setting up of as many as 30 data centers in each telecom circle. According to the ET report, completion of the project is aimed at June.

TCS is also collaborating with ITI Ltd for the purpose of setting up 100,000 4G sites for BSNL. 80 percent of the project would be completed by TCS while ITI would do the rest, it was revealed then.

This new revelation about setting up large data centres by TCS COO comes quickly in the wake of TCS announcing its Q4 results that had beaten analysts expectations. Last Friday, TCS had announced a 9 per cent growth in net profit at 12,434 crore. It credited the growth to improved margins and the success of its India business.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / As part of 15000 cr BSNL deal, TCS to set up large data centres: Report
