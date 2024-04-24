LIC cautions against fraudulent social media ads: ‘We wish to alert public’
LIC advised policyholders and public to exercise caution and verify the authenticity of such advertisements.
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) warned the public against certain individuals/entities engaging in fraudulent advertising practices on social media platforms. LIC said that these ads have been misusing the image of senior officials and the brand name and logo of the company.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), LIC advised policyholders and public to exercise caution and verify the authenticity of such advertisements.
"It has come to our attention that certain individuals and/or entities are engaging in fraudulent advertising practices on various social media platforms by misusing the image of our senior official/s or ex-officials, our brand logo, and our brand name without our consent in an unauthorised manner. We wish to alert the public in regard to such deceptive activities," it said.
Asking the public to report URL links of such fraudulent advertisements on LIC's official social media accounts, it said, “We will pursue appropriate legal action and those found engaging in fraudulent activities using our brand without authorisation.”
LIC remains committed to ensuring that policyholders and general public are not misled by such deceptive practices, it added.
