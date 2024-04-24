IRCTC offers 'affordable meal counters' to passengers: ‘Economy Khana’ at prices as low as 20: Details here

The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation collaborated with Indian Railways for a new initiative to offer hygienic meals and snacks at affordable prices to serve passengers, particularly those in General Class Coaches. IRCTC ‘affordable meal counters’: IRCTC is offering - Economy meals and Snack meals to passengers.

Shobhan Choudhuri, the General Manager of Northern Railway, said, “Passengers are being offered wholesome and hygienic 'Economy Khana' both on trains and at stations. Monitoring measures are in place to ensure the maintenance of quality and hygiene standards."

Why has this initiative been taken?

This step was taken keeping in mind the surge of travellers during summers. An IRCTC official said, “We are expecting an upsurge in passenger numbers during the summer season and understand the problems faced by those travelling in unreserved compartments, who may not always have access to convenient and pocket-friendly meal options.”

What options are available?

IRCTC is offering - Economy meals and Snack meals. Economy meals provide satisfying options for passengers on the go, whereas the Snack meals are for those who need a light meal. They cost Rs. 20 and Rs. 50 respectively.

An official said, "To ensure easy access, these meals and water have been made available at counters conveniently located near unreserved compartments on platforms. Passengers can buy their refreshments directly from these counters, eliminating the need to search for vendors or venture outside the station.”

Where are the services available?

Last year, this service was available at 51 stations. After its success, it has now been implemented in over 1oo stations. Some stations including Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Renigunta, Guntakal, Tirupati, Rajahmundry, Vikarabad, Pakala, Dhone, Nandyal, Purna, and Aurangabad, etc have been covered under this project.