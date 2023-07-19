Ashneer Grover among ‘least active’ investors on Shark Tank India? He counters study, with ‘proof’

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, who was among the ‘sharks’ on the first season of Shark Tank India, has disputed a study that put him among the ‘least active' investors on the first edition of the business reality show.

Ashneer Grover on an episode of Shark Tank India season 1.

However, Grover, who did not appear on the second season, agreed that fellow judge Namita Thapar was the ‘most active’ shark.

“I, Ashneer Grover, invested ₹2.95 crores | 11 deals in Shark Tank Season 1,” he said in a tweet on Wednesday.

This, Grover, stressed, meant that he was the ‘second-highest deployer,’ next only to Thapar.

“No surprises – Namita is a great pay master ! We are the top 2 in terms of absolute, % deals completed and % commitment invested,” he added.

To back up his claim, he shared with his tweet a list of deals closed by him on the show. The list showed he made investments worth ₹2,94,84, 673 across the 11 deals.

What did the study say?

The study, conducted by PrivateCircle, found that till now, of the total 65 deals (commitments to invest) made on the first season of Shark Tank India, as many as 27 had been successful. Overall, the seven judges pumped in ₹40 crore across these 65 companies, the study noted.

On her part, Emcure Pharmaceuticals' executive director Namita, it said, stood first by fulfilling nearly 60% commitments (13 out of 22), while Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh – she too skipped season 2 – was second at 57% (4 out of 7). BoaT co-founder Aman Gupta, came third, meeting 43% commitments (12 out of 28).

Shaadi.com's Anupam Mittal, on the other hand, had the lowest conversion rate of 29%. Peyush Bansal (Lenskart) and Vineeta Singh (Sugar Cosmetics) also judged the show.

