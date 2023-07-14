27 Shark Tank India startups secured external valuation 2.5 times higher than on show: Report

As many as 27 startups that appeared on Shark Tank India – some in the first season, and the rest, in the second – later secured funding from external investors, resulting in a valuation 2.5 times of what each was valued at on the show, according to a report from Redseer Strategy Consultants. There have been 2 seasons of Shark Tank India.

These startups included both: those that cracked deals on the show, and the ones that did not.

“Most startups secured deals 6 times greater in value from outside investors within a span of 1.5 years. Their current valuation is also 2.5 times greater than that what they were valued on season 1,” said Kanishka Mohan, a partner at Redseer.

‘Investments of more than ₹ 100 crore made’

According to the report, the total value of deals made across the seasons stood at well over ₹100 crore. With 70 deals and a total investment of ₹24.6 crore, BoAt's Aman Gupta emerged as the ‘most active shark,’ with Lenskart's Peyush Bansal (67; ₹21.55 crore) and Emcure Pharmaceuticals' Namita Thapar (62; ₹20.66 crore) behind him.

While Gupta, Bansal, and Thapar appeared as judges (the titular 'sharks') on season 1 along with Vineeta Singh (Sugar Cosmetics), Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com), Ashneer Grover (BharatPe) and Ghazal Alagh (Mamaearth), CarDekho's Amit Jain joined the panel for season 2, with Grover and Alagh dropping out.

What else did the report show?

As per the report, most entrepreneurs came from metro cities, and, like the ‘sharks,’ were from the IITs and top business schools, including IIMs. Most companies have headquarters in the metros, and the others, in Tier-1/Tier-2, or smaller cities. Also, most startups have been doing business for at least 2 years.

The Indian version of the popular American business reality show Shark Tank, the show's first edition aired from December 20, 2021, to February 4, 2022, with 35 episodes. The second edition, on the other hand, had 50 episodes, and was broadcast this year, from January 2 to 10 March.

