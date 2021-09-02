At Expo 2020 Dubai, India to showcase its fightback against Covid-19

The Indian pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai, beginning October 1, will feature the country’s fightback against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, and its emergence as a global business hub presenting huge opportunities, according to a government statement on Thursday. The expo will go on for six months.

In July, Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal reviewed preparations of the India Pavilion and said that it has been conceptualised to showcase “#IndiaAt75 to the world with India’s strength in innovation, technology and art and culture.”

A number of states will be taking part in the pavilion. They will display their tradition, culture and business opportunities along with the country’s top corporate groups and public sector companies.

India’s participation at Expo 2020 will be covered by a website where details will be provided with regard to schedule, events, and activities. The website will also comprise a section for media registration.

The pavilion is a four-storey structure which has been divided into two parts and the zones are based on 11 primary themes including travel and connectivity, global goals, health and wellness, urban and rural development among others, the government said. It will host international trade conferences, co-creating leadership discussions and seminars to explore opportunities to partner with other participating countries, it added.

Being one of the largest at the expo, the Indian pavilion will feature an innovative kinetic façade made up of 600 individual colourful blocks, according to the government.

Those visiting the pavilion will see several cultural shows, celebration of Indian festivals and enjoy the country’s delicacies.

“India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will showcase resurgent India’s march to becoming a USD 5 Trillion economy. India’s exceptional fightback against Covid-19 and the country’s emergence as a global business hub presenting huge opportunities for the world will be the overarching theme of India’s participation at Expo 2020 Dubai,” according to BVR Subrahmanyam, the secretary of the Union ministry of commerce and industry.

Subrahmanyam added the pavilion will present the face of an India which is rising on the pillar of sustainability along with opportunity and mobility.

The government statement further said the pavilion will exhibit the country’s cultural diversity, ancient treasures, achievements, and leading opportunities with cutting-edge technologies.

With India celebrating 75 years of its independence from British rule, the pavilion will also mirror the celebrations of 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav'.



















