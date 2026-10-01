ATF and commercial LPG prices increase; petrol, diesel remain unchanged | Check new rates

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices were increased by ₹16 per litre from Thursday, while the price of commercial LPG rose by ₹62.50 per 19-kg cylinder. This development followed a rise in international benchmark prices, according to state-owned oil marketing companies.

Currently, petrol is priced at ₹102 and diesel at ₹95.2, per litre in Delhi. (Sunil Ghosh/HT File Photo)

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For domestic airlines, ATF prices have been raised to ₹137 per litre from ₹121. This came after an increase of ₹6.28 per litre, or 5.46 per cent, in September and a ₹5-per-litre hike in August. Fuel is a major expense for airlines, accounting for as much as 40 per cent of their operating costs.

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Commercial LGP rates hiked by ₹ 62.59 per 19 kg

Commercial LPG prices were also increased by ₹62.59 per 19-kg cylinder. This comes after a ₹9.50 increase in September, following significant reductions of ₹192 in August and ₹183.50 in July. The earlier cuts came after commercial LPG prices had reached a record high in June amid disruptions to global energy supplies and elevated international prices. This brings the price of an LPG cylinder to ₹2,810 in Delhi, as per Times Now. On September 1, it was priced at ₹2,738.

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{{^usCountry}} Between February and June, commercial LPG prices had surged by ₹1,373 per 19-kg cylinder, rising from ₹1,740.50 to ₹3,113.50, before declining in July and August. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Between February and June, commercial LPG prices had surged by ₹1,373 per 19-kg cylinder, rising from ₹1,740.50 to ₹3,113.50, before declining in July and August. {{/usCountry}}

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Domestic LPG, petrol, diesel prices remain same

The latest price revisions reflect changes in international benchmark prices and the rupee-dollar exchange rate. ATF and LPG prices are revised on the first day of every month and may differ across states due to local taxes, including VAT.

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Prices of domestic LPG, which is used by households, remained unchanged at ₹942 per 14.2-kg cylinder. Domestic cooking gas prices had risen by ₹89 per cylinder between March and June following supply disruptions and a surge in global energy prices linked to the West Asia conflict.

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Petrol and diesel prices also remained unchanged after being increased by around ₹7.50 per litre each in May. Currently, petrol is priced at ₹102 and diesel at ₹95.2, per litre, in Delhi.

Vehicles running on 100% ethanol expected in 2 months: Gadkari

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Leading automakers are expected to introduce flex-fuel vehicles capable of running entirely on 100 per cent ethanol within the next one to two months, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday at the HT Auto Leaderboard Awards and Summit 2026.

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The minister also defended the nationwide adoption of E20 fuel, which comprises 20% ethanol blended with petrol, amid the controversy over its use that has reached the Supreme Court. He said that since 2022, around 4 crore four-wheelers and 20 crore two-wheelers have been using E20 fuel, with the government receiving no complaints regarding its use.

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(With inputs from PTI)