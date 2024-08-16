Bajaj Housing Finance targets 56-59,000 crore IPO valuation, issue size may get trimmed, may launch September: Report

Bajaj Housing Finance is aiming for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) to be valued between ₹56,000 crore to 59,000 crore, Moneycontrol reported, citing multiple anonymous industry sources. Bajaj Housing Finance is aiming for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) to be valued between ₹ 56,000 crore to 59,000 crore

The IPO may be launched in the first half of September, but the timeline hasn't been decided yet, the report added.

Bajaj Housing Finance had filed its draft papers with Sebi for a ₹7,000-crore IPO with a fresh issue component of ₹4,000 crore and an offer for sale of ₹3,000 crore.

Sebi approved it earlier this month.

Axis Capital, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs, IIFL Securities, JM Financial, Kotak Mahindra Capital, and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers, with Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas being the legal advisor.

Bajaj Housing Finance currently caters to more than 76.5 million customers across the country, offering finance for homes and commercial spaces, according to its website.

It had assets under management of ₹91,370 crore which grew by 32% in the financial year 2023-24.

The IPO listing comes after the RBI announced a list of 16 NBFCs in the Upper Layer, including Aditya Birla Finance, HDB Financial Services, Shanghvi Finance, Tata Capital Financial Services, and Tata Sons.

The RBI stated that these companies must mandatorily get listed within three years of getting notified.

