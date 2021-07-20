Bank holiday on Eid-al-Adha: Check where banks will remain open on this day

Banks in most parts of India will remain closed on July 21 on account of Eid-al-Adha. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has categorised holidays under three categories - Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, only the gazetted holidays are observed all by banks across the country.

Banks will remain operational in Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram on July 21. Customers can, however, continue to avail services like ATM, mobile banking etc. RBI allows state-specific holidays for banks located in particular states, like for example, banks in Uttarakhand were closed on July 16 due to Harela. On July 17, Agartala and Shillong banks were closed because of U Tirot Sing Day and Kharchi Puja, respectively. Similarly, banks in Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed on July 22 as well due to Bakrid celebrations.

Following is a list of holidays banks across the country will be observing in the coming days:

21 July 2021: Id-Ul-Zuha/ Eid-al-Adha

22 July 2021: Eid-al-Azha (Only in Jammu and Srinagar)

24 July 2021: Fourth Saturday

25 July 2021: Weekly off (Sunday)

31 July 2021: Ker Puja (Only in Agartala)

In addition to this, banks across the country will also remain closed on July 24 and 25 on account of it being the fourth Saturday and Sunday. Both public and private sector banks across the country remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, along with a weekly holiday on Sunday.