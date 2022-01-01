Bank holidays in January 2022: Here's the full list

As we step into January 2022, it is crucial to be aware of bank holidays falling in the first month of the new year so that transactions can be planned in advance without suffering any inconvenience. Banks in the country will observe 16 holidays in January which will also include the weekend offs, according to a notification issued by the Reserve Bank of India.

Apart from the holidays that have been marked by the Centre, the private as well as public sector banks also observe holidays depending on the state they are located in. Banks also stay shut on the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

Here is a list of holidays in January 2022:

1 January 2022: New Year’s Day (Across the country)

3 January 2022: New Year’s Celebration/Losoong (Sikkim)

4 January 2022: Losoong (Mizoram)

11 January 2022: Missionary Day

12 January 2022: Birthday of Swami Vivekananda

14 January 2022: Makar Sankranti (Many states)

15 January 2022: Pongal (Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu)

18 January 2022: Thai Poosam (Chennai)

26 January 2022: Republic Day

2 January 2022: Sunday

8 January 2022: Second Saturday

9 January 2022: Sunday

16 January 2022: Sunday

22 January 2022: Fourth Saturday

23 January 2022: Sunday

30 January 2022: Sunday