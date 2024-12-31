Bank holidays in January 2025: List of days when banks may be closed

All banks in India will remain closed for various festivals and other significant occasions in January 2025. All bank websites, banking apps, UPI, and ATM services will be active throughout the year otherwise. You can even start a fixed deposit or a recurring deposit on such days digitally(Mint Photo)

Apart from this, all second and fourth Saturdays, along with all Sundays will also be a holiday for banks in India, both public and private.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is yet to release its official list of bank holidays for 2025, but here is a compiled a list of upcoming holidays in January 2025, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

Also Read: 2025 personal finance updates: Key changes in UPI, visa, EPFO, credit card, FD, and others

Upcoming bank holidays in January 2025

January 1: Since January 1 is New Year day, banks will remain closed across the country.

January 6: Banks will be closed in some states such as Punjab due to the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti.

January 11: Banks will be shut since it is a second Saturday.

January 12: Banks will be closed since it is a Sunday.

January 13: Banks will remain closed in a few states due to the Lohri festival.

Also Read: India's current account deficit expected at 1.1% of GDP in FY25, says ICICI bank

January 14: Banks will remain shut in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh for the occasion of Sankranti and Pongal.

January 15: Banks will be shut in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Assam on the occasion of Thiruvalluvar Day and Tusu Puja.

January 23: Banks will be closed in several states due to the occasion of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary.

January 25: Banks will be shut since it is a second Saturday.

January 26: Banks across India will be closed on the occasion of Republic Day.

January 30: Banks in Sikkim will have a holiday due to Sonam Losar.

Also Read: Uday Kotak's priority areas for Indian economy in New Year 2025: 'Go for growth...'

What are banking services to be available on bank holidays?

While all bank branches will be closed on all the aforementioned dates, customers can still access digital or net banking services throughout the year unless the bank notifies otherwise (usually for maintenance work).

All bank websites, banking apps, UPI, and ATM services will be active throughout the year otherwise. You can even start a fixed deposit or a recurring deposit on such days digitally.