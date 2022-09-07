Home / Business / Bank of Maharashtra mobilises 710 crore via bonds

Bank of Maharashtra mobilises 710 crore via bonds

business
Published on Sep 07, 2022 05:23 PM IST

The fund raised via Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds of ₹710 crore (including green shoe option of ₹610 crore) is at a coupon rate of 8.74 per cent, the bank said in a statement.

The capital raised through the AT1 bonds will support the business growth of Maharashtra Bank.(Bloomberg file photo)
The capital raised through the AT1 bonds will support the business growth of Maharashtra Bank.(Bloomberg file photo)
PTI |

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Wednesday said it has raised 710 crore from bonds to fund business growth.

The fund raised via Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds of 710 crore (including green shoe option of 610 crore) is at a coupon rate of 8.74 per cent, the bank said in a statement.

The issue garnered overwhelming response from investors with subscription of 10 times against base issue size of 100 crore.

The capital raised through the AT1 bonds will support the business growth of the bank.

The AT1 instrument is perpetual in nature; with call option after 5 years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bank of maharashtra
bank of maharashtra

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out