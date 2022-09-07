Bank of Maharashtra mobilises 710 crore via bonds

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Wednesday said it has raised ₹710 crore from bonds to fund business growth.

The fund raised via Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds of ₹710 crore (including green shoe option of ₹610 crore) is at a coupon rate of 8.74 per cent, the bank said in a statement.

The issue garnered overwhelming response from investors with subscription of 10 times against base issue size of ₹100 crore.

The capital raised through the AT1 bonds will support the business growth of the bank.

The AT1 instrument is perpetual in nature; with call option after 5 years.