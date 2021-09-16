'Entrepreneurship never makes sense logically': InMobi's Naveen Tewari on HTNxt

When it comes to leading a successful startup journey, there are very few names that come to mind in India. Among them is Naveen Tewari, who started InMobi, a mobile advertising technology company based in Bengaluru. It was started around 2008, at a time when no other company was present in the field.

Tewari took part in HT Nxt, a first-of-its-kind platform that is bringing together the Next-Gen leaders & newsmakers to discuss pertinent issues and offer innovative solutions for a better tomorrow. Recounting his journey, the entrepreneur talked about the challenges he faced, what kept him going and offered some advice to the budding entrepreneurs and people who hold such dreams.

He said the most important part of being a successful entrepreneur is to understand that things never happen in a structured manner. "Entrepreneurship never makes sense logically. That's why you have to be crazy and illogical. You will be going against the odds. As an entrepreneur, you will be looking for that one ray of hope because that's what you are going to hang on to. This is what makes entrepreneurship more difficult, yet exciting," Tewari told Mint tech editor Leslie D'Monte.

"You just have to feel that the decision, that it's right. And understand that you are not in the business of pleasing people," he added.

The 43-year-old said if he hadn't taken the entrepreneurship route, he would have felt hollow, adding that the key to be successful is to not give up in the initial years. "Be wild and have big, audacious plans. A vision is very important."

Tewari also said that in order to continue working for a long time, it is equally important to exercise. An avid lover of basketball and cricket, the entrepreneur said that exercise and meditation are part of his regimen.

The company's website says that it was founded as mKhoj, an SMS-based research and monetisation business, in Mumbai in 2007 and pivoted to InMobi in 2009. It later expanded global operations, entering Europe in 2009 and the United States in 2010.

It crossed the milestone of 1 billion unique mobile devices in 2015.

HT NxT, a thought leadership programme, is being held virtually for the first time. The theme for the inaugural year is 'Leading the change'.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON