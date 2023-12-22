Be10X Ed-tech Platform Clocks A Record-Breaking Year With 5,000 Student Placements!

PNN HT Image

New Delhi [India], December 22: Be10X, a leading ed-tech platform specializing in job-oriented training programs, has achieved a significant milestone by hitting the record placement of 5,000 students by the end of this year, 2023 in coveted positions at top multinational companies (MNCs) such as Accenture, Flipkart, Oracle, and more.

This remarkable achievement underscores the platform's commitment to bridging the gap between academic qualifications and industry requirements, empowering students with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in their chosen careers.

Be10X offers a comprehensive suite of training programs in AI Tools, MS Office using AI, PowerBI using AI, and more designed to equip students with the latest in-demand skills across diverse industries. The platform's unique curriculum combines technical expertise with soft skills development, ensuring that graduates are not only technically proficient but also possess the communication, teamwork, and problem-solving abilities essential for success in the modern workplace.

"We are thrilled to have reached this significant milestone of helping over 5000 students secure their dream jobs at leading MNCs," said Aditya Goenka, Founder and CEO of Be10X. "Our mission has always been to empower individuals with the skills and knowledge they need to build fulfilling careers, and achieving this milestone is a testament to the effectiveness of our programs and the dedication of our team."

The success of Be10X's graduates can be attributed to several key factors:

* Industry-aligned curriculum: Be10X's curriculum is meticulously designed in collaboration with industry experts to ensure it aligns with the latest trends and requirements of the job market such as AI Tools, ChatGPT, MS Office using AI, and PowerBI using AI. This ensures that students acquire the precise skills that employers are actively seeking.

* Experienced faculty: The platform boasts a team of highly experienced and qualified trainers who possess deep industry knowledge in the above-said niche and practical expertise. This allows them to effectively impart knowledge and guide students throughout their learning journey.

* Personalized learning: Be10X recognizes that every student has unique learning styles and requirements. Therefore, the platform offers personalized learning plans and mentorship programs to cater to individual needs and ensure maximum learning effectiveness.

The success stories of Be10X graduates are a powerful testament to the platform's effectiveness. Numerous students have shared their experiences about how Be10X helped them acquire the skills and confidence required to secure their dream jobs at top companies.

"Be10X provided me with the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed in the IT industry," said a Be10X graduate working as a Software Engineer at Oracle. "The personalized learning approach and mentorship program were instrumental in my success, and I am grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Be10X community."

With its innovative approach and unwavering commitment to student success, Be10X is poised to continue significantly impacting the lives of aspiring professionals. As the platform expands its reach and offerings, it will empower countless individuals to achieve their career goals and contribute meaningfully to their chosen fields.

