    Bharat Coking Coal shares nearly double over IPO price in bumper listing today

    Bharat Coking Coal's share price surged as much as 96.56% over the IPO price of 23 to an intraday high of 45.21. The stock listed at 45.

    Published on: Jan 19, 2026 10:45 AM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    Shares of Bharat Coking Coal Ltd., India's biggest coking coal miner operated by Coal India Ltd., nearly doubled over the IPO price upon listing today.

    Bharat Coking Coal is a unit of government-owned Coal India, one of the largest miners in the world. (Reuters)
    Bharat Coking Coal is a unit of government-owned Coal India, one of the largest miners in the world. (Reuters)

    Bharat Coking Coal's share price surged as much as 96.56% over the IPO price of 23 to an intraday high of 45.21. The stock listed at 45.

    The $118.7-million Bharat Coking Coal IPO drew bids worth $13 billion last week, making it one of the most heavily subscribed state-run offerings in recent years.

    “The issue was priced reasonably, especially for a low-ticket IPO, offering an attractive risk-reward profile,” said Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president (research) at Mehta Equities.

    The company is a unit of government-owned Coal India, one of the world's largest coal producers, and marked India's first mainboard listing of 2026.

    India ranked as the world's second-largest primary market in 2025 after the United States, with 367 IPOs raising $21.8 billion, according to LSEG data.

