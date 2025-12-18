Bharti Airtel appoints Shashwat Sharma as new CEO in top-level management changes
Bharti Airtel's management changes are effective from 1 January 2026 for a period of five years, subject to shareholder approval.
Bharti Airtel Ltd. is set to have a chief executive officer in the new year, in line with a succession plan announced more than a year ago.
On Thursday, the board of directors of India's second largest telecom operator approved the following management changes:
- Gopal Vittal, Bharti Airtel CEO for the past 13 years, has been appointed executive vice chairman and whole-time director.
- Shashwat Sharma, who was named CEO designate in October 2024, has been appointed as MD & CEO.
- Soumen Ray, currently Bharti Airtel India CFO, has been appointed as the chief financial officer at the group level.
- Akhil Garg, who is currently the financial controller, has been appointed as Bharti Airtel India CFO.
“I'm extremely pleased with the succession and transition of leadership at Airtel…there couldn't have been a better time,” Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said in an exchange filling. “I have no doubt that both Gopal and Shashwat will continue to build on the momentum and I wish them very much success in their roles.”
Separately, Rohit Krishnan Puri has been appointed the company secretary & compliance officer of Bharti Airtel Ltd. Group Company Secretary Pankaj Tiwari will continue in the role.
On Thursday, Bharti Airtel shares fell 0.79% to ₹2,092.05 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.09% lower at 84,481.81 points.