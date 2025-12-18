Edit Profile
    Bharti Airtel appoints Shashwat Sharma as new CEO in top-level management changes

    Bharti Airtel's management changes are effective from 1 January 2026 for a period of five years, subject to shareholder approval.

    Updated on: Dec 18, 2025 7:08 PM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    Bharti Airtel Ltd. is set to have a chief executive officer in the new year, in line with a succession plan announced more than a year ago.

    Bharti Airtel. (Reuters)

    On Thursday, the board of directors of India's second largest telecom operator approved the following management changes:

    • Gopal Vittal, Bharti Airtel CEO for the past 13 years, has been appointed executive vice chairman and whole-time director.
    • Shashwat Sharma, who was named CEO designate in October 2024, has been appointed as MD & CEO.
    • Soumen Ray, currently Bharti Airtel India CFO, has been appointed as the chief financial officer at the group level.
    • Akhil Garg, who is currently the financial controller, has been appointed as Bharti Airtel India CFO.

    The Bharti Airtel management changes are effective from 1 January 2026 for a period of five years, subject to shareholder approval.

    “I'm extremely pleased with the succession and transition of leadership at Airtel…there couldn't have been a better time,” Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said in an exchange filling. “I have no doubt that both Gopal and Shashwat will continue to build on the momentum and I wish them very much success in their roles.”

    Separately, Rohit Krishnan Puri has been appointed the company secretary & compliance officer of Bharti Airtel Ltd. Group Company Secretary Pankaj Tiwari will continue in the role.

    On Thursday, Bharti Airtel shares fell 0.79% to 2,092.05 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.09% lower at 84,481.81 points.

