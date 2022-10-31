Bharti Airtel reports 22 per cent rise in Q2 revenue: Report
Published on Oct 31, 2022 04:16 PM IST
Reuters | | Posted by Aryan Prakash
Bharti Airtel Ltd , India's No.2 telecom carrier by subscribers, reported a near 22% rise in second-quarter revenue on Monday, helped by 4G subscriber additions.
The company's consolidated revenue from operations was 345.27 billion Indian rupees ($4.17 billion) for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with 283.26 billion rupees a year ago.
Analysts, on average, were expecting revenue of 339.21 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
