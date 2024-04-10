Bharti Hexacom IPO: GMP, listing date and everything you need to know now

Bharti Hexacom IPO has moved on to its next stage and those who have invested their hard-earned money in this initial public offering would be looking for the next steps that are about to happen. Notably, first of all they would want to keep an eye on Bharti Hexacom IPO GMP. After all, the grey market premium will give them a hint as to how the stock market listing may pan out, although there is nothing official about it. Bharti Hexacom IPO: GMP, listing date, allotment, refund and more - just check now. (Photo credit: Pexels)

One other thing they would be looking out for is the Bharti Hexacom listing date so that when the stock makes its debut, they can immediately rush and look at it. As soon as the share price lists, investors will know whether they have made money.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Read More: Maruti Suzuki hikes prices of Swift and selected variants of Grand Vitara

Bharti Hexacom listing

After the Bharti Hexacom IPO, the listing date has been scheduled for Friday, April 12, 2024. So, everyone who has actually turned out lucky to get a share allocation can login and check how good the listing price was.

Bharti Hexacom allotment

However, before that, one thing investors should make sure they check out is whether they have been allocated shares and that these have been credited to their demat accounts. The date for that is today, Wednesday, April 10.

Those who failed to get any allocation should know that the Bharti Hexacom refunding process also be completed on the same day.

Bharti Hexacom GMP

Bharti Hexacom IPO has received just good news since its roll out and over its 3-day subscription period. For investors, what Bharti Hexacom IPO GMP is signalling positive things too. As it stands yesterday, the GMP position is +98 and that suggests good expectations.

Notably, Bharti Hexacom IPO allotment was finalized on Monday, April 8. Do know that Thursday, April 11, is a public holiday due to Ramadan Eid.

Bharti Hexacom IPO subscription and more

Bharti Hexacom is a unit of one of the biggest telecom companies in India, Bharti Airtel. The Bharti Hexacom IPO garnered a positive response from investors - it was oversubscribed by 29.88 times on the final day. Among those who were active included retail investors, non-institutional investors (NIIs), and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) too, according to the data with the BSE.

Bharti Hexacom IPO reservation: 10% for retail investors, 15% for NIIs, and 75% for QIBs.