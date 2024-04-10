Maruti Suzuki hikes prices of Swift and selected variants of Grand Vitara. Check latest rates here

Maruti Suzuki increased prices of Swift and selected variants of Grand Vitara Sigma. The prices will be effective today, the company said. With the hike, Swift will cost ₹25,000 more and Grand Vitara Sigma variant will be ₹19,000 costly. The leading automaker announced a 0.45 percent price hike across models in January as it cited increased cost pressure driven by overall inflation and increased commodity prices. Corporate office of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is pictured in New Delhi.(Reuters)

Maruti Suzuki had then said: "We have been trying to absorb the increased input costs for a while now, but the current market conditions have compelled us to pass on some of the hikes to our customers. The price increase will be substantial in some models."

Maruti Suzuki share price today

Maruti Suzuki's shares were down 1.6% to ₹12,683.65 apiece on BSE Sensex today. This is was up 0.4% as the shares recovered from day's low of ₹12,602.90.

Maruti Suzuki financials

This comes as Maruti Suzuki said that it achieved a total sales figure of 187,196 units in both domestic and international markets in the month of March. Domestic sales of the company reached 156,330 units- a 14 per cent increase compared to March 2023. The company sold 4,974 units to other Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and exported 25,892 units, it said.

In FY 2023-2024, the company chieved its highest-ever total sales which reached 2,135,323 units- domestic sales of 1,793,644 units and exports of 283,067 units.