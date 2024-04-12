 Bharti Hexacom IPO listing today: Here's what latest GMP indicates - Hindustan Times
Bharti Hexacom IPO listing today: Here's what latest GMP indicates

ByHT News Desk
Apr 12, 2024 08:26 AM IST

Bharti Hexacom IPO listing today: The listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of Bharti Hexacom Limited has been fixed on April 12.

Bharti Hexacom IPO listing: The listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of Bharti Hexacom Limited is today (April 12). The mainboard IPO will list on BSE and NSE in the ‘B’ group of securities, the BSE notice said and the shares will be listed in a special pre-open session. The Bharti Hexacom share price will become available for trade at 10am today.

Bharti Hexacom IPO listing today: Bharti Hexacom IPO received a strong response from investors during its three-day bidding phase.
The share price is expected to debut higher following a robust over-subscription of the IPO. A 15% premium is anticipated for Bharti Hexacom IPO.

Bharti Hexacom IPO subscription

Bharti Hexacom IPO received a strong response from investors during its three-day bidding phase which started on on April 3 and closed on April 5. On the third day, Bharti Hexacom IPO subscription status was 29.88 times as there were 2.83 subscriptions for retail component, 48.57 subscriptions for the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) and 10.52 subscriptions for the non-institutional investors.

Bharti Hexacom IPO GMP

The grey market premium (GMP) of the IPO increased to 105 up from 96 the previous day. This indicates potential listing gains of 18.42% over the price band of 570.

Bharti Hexacom company and IPO details

Bharti Hexacom is a subsidiary company of Bharti Airtel which serves the North-East Indian telecom circles. This also includes Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura. In addition to fixed-line phone service, the company provides broadband services. The IPO reserved not less than 75% of the offer was reserved for QIB, maximum 15% of the offer was set aside for NII, and maximum 10% of the offer was kept aside for retail investors.

