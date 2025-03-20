BIS raids Amazon, Flipkart warehouses. Here's why

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) said on Thursday that it found multiple items which lacked the necessary certification during raids in various warehouses of e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart. Small toy shopping cart is seen in front of displayed Amazon and Flipkart logos in this picture illustration taken, July 30, 2021 ((Dado Ruvic/Reuters))

“In a recent raid conducted on 7 March at an Amazon warehouse in Lucknow, BIS seized 215 toys and 24 hand blenders, all lacking mandatory BIS certification,” news agency ANI quoted the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution as having said in a statement.

This comes after a similar operation in February 2025 at an Amazon warehouse in Gurugram resulted in the seizure of 58 aluminium foils, 34 metallic water bottles, 25 toys, 20 hand blenders, 7 PVC cables, 2 food mixers and 1 speaker, which were all non-certified.

The latest raid took place in warehouses located in cities such as Lucknow, Gurugram and Delhi, the statement read.

Similarly, a raid at a Flipkart warehouse in Gurugram, which Instakart Services Pvt Ltd operated, saw the seizure of “534 stainless steel bottles (vacuum insulated), 134 toys and 41 speakers, that were not certified.”

The BIS investigation also found out that these multiple violations of both Amazon and Flipkart traced the non-certified products back to Techvision International Pvt Ltd.

As a resault, the BIS raids at two different facilities of Techvision International in Delhi, uncovered approximately 7,000 electric water heaters, 4,000 electric food mixers, 95 electric room heaters, and 40 gas stoves, without certification.

The non-certified products seized included brands such as Digismart, Activa, Inalsa, Cello Swift, and Butterfly among others, according to the statement.

