IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Bitcoin retreats from $40,000 level strategists view as key
The cryptocurrency could be hurt by an exodus of trend-following investors unless it can “break out” above $40,000 soon.(Reuters)
The cryptocurrency could be hurt by an exodus of trend-following investors unless it can “break out” above $40,000 soon.(Reuters)
business

Bitcoin retreats from $40,000 level strategists view as key

Traders seeking clues about investor appetite for risk have been gripped by Bitcoin’s stunning rally and turbulent 12% slide.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:27 AM IST

Bitcoin retreated further from the $40,000 level on Monday, a decline that could portend more losses based on the latest analysis from strategists at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The cryptocurrency could be hurt by an exodus of trend-following investors unless it can “break out” above $40,000 soon, a team including Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou said. The pattern of demand for Bitcoin futures and the $22.9 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust will help determine the outlook, they added.

“The flow into the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust would likely need to sustain its $100 million per day pace over the coming days and weeks for such a breakout to occur,” the strategists wrote in a note on Friday.

Traders seeking clues about investor appetite for risk have been gripped by Bitcoin’s stunning rally and turbulent 12% slide from a record of almost $42,000 on Jan. 8. The cryptocurrency boom since March embodies the ebullience in financial markets awash with stimulus to fight the impact of the pandemic -- as well as the concern that some of these gains may prove unsustainable.

The JPMorgan strategists said Bitcoin was in a similar position in late November, except with $20,000 as the test. Flows of institutional investment into the Grayscale trust helped the world’s largest cryptocurrency extend its rally, they wrote.

Trend-following traders “could propagate the past week’s correction” and “momentum signals will naturally decay from here up till the end of March” if Bitcoin’s price fails to break above $40,000, they said.

Bitcoin dipped about 4% to $35,100 as of 1:14 p.m. in Tokyo on Monday. Ether, another popular digital coin, shed 5% to $1,200.

Exactly what’s driven the yearlong near-quadrupling in Bitcoin’s price remains murky. Commentators have cited day traders, wealthy buyers, hedge funds, companies and even signs of interest from long-term investors like insurers.

Bitcoin’s proponents argue it’s maturing as a hedge for dollar weakness and the possibility of faster inflation in a recovering global economy. Others say its defining characteristic remains speculative booms followed by busts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bitcoin cryptocurrency
app
Close
e-paper
The investment strategy for the new fund will be the same as in the first fund, it said, adding that the investments will be made in three identified themes.(Reuters | Representational image)
The investment strategy for the new fund will be the same as in the first fund, it said, adding that the investments will be made in three identified themes.(Reuters | Representational image)
business

Tata Capital PE fund raises 1,250 cr to invest in urbanisation, manufacturing

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 03:58 PM IST
The fund has both newer and existing investors, which include global and European fund of funds, Japanese institutions and a leading Asian development finance institution, a statement said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mizoram’s first solar power plant has been commissioned at Tlungvel.(Reuters/ Representational photo)
Mizoram’s first solar power plant has been commissioned at Tlungvel.(Reuters/ Representational photo)
business

Total speeds up renewables push with $2.5 bln investment in Indian solar power

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 03:44 PM IST
For its investment, Total will get a 20% stake in AGEL and a seat on its board, as well as a 50% share in the Indian firm's portfolio of solar power assets, the French firm said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IRFC IPO comprises up to 178.20 crore shares, comprising a fresh issue of up to 118.80 crore and offer-for-sale of up to 59.40 crore shares by the government.(iStock)
IRFC IPO comprises up to 178.20 crore shares, comprising a fresh issue of up to 118.80 crore and offer-for-sale of up to 59.40 crore shares by the government.(iStock)
business

IRFC IPO opens for subscription; wise decision to invest, say experts

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:16 AM IST
As per experts, it will be a wise decision to invest in the IRFC IPO due to the strategic role of the Indian railways in financing growth. It also has a low-risk business model and lower credit risk.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The S&amp;P BSE Sensex slid 0.3% to 48,878.1 as of 9:50 a.m. in Mumbai, with three stocks falling for each one that rose.(HT photo)
The S&P BSE Sensex slid 0.3% to 48,878.1 as of 9:50 a.m. in Mumbai, with three stocks falling for each one that rose.(HT photo)
business

Indian stocks drop for a second day, tracking losses in Asia

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:01 AM IST
Foreign investors have bought $2.4 billion worth of Indian stocks this month through Jan 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The cryptocurrency could be hurt by an exodus of trend-following investors unless it can “break out” above $40,000 soon.(Reuters)
The cryptocurrency could be hurt by an exodus of trend-following investors unless it can “break out” above $40,000 soon.(Reuters)
business

Bitcoin retreats from $40,000 level strategists view as key

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:27 AM IST
Traders seeking clues about investor appetite for risk have been gripped by Bitcoin’s stunning rally and turbulent 12% slide.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai(PTI)
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai(PTI)
business

Sensex opens over 200 points lower at 48,831; Nifty falls 70.60 points to 14,363

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:02 AM IST
HDFC Bank, HCL Tech, SBI, Tech Mahindra and ICICI Bank were among the gainers in the Sensex pack.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People wearing face masks are seen at a subway station following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China.(REUTERS)
People wearing face masks are seen at a subway station following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China.(REUTERS)
business

China GDP grows 2.3% in 2020, slowest in more than four decades: Official

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 07:59 AM IST
The 2.3 percent expansion is the lowest figure since the Chinese economy embarked on major reforms in the 1970s.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a letter to Sitharaman, INS said that the industry is reeling under a crisis as both advertisement and circulation revenue have dropped considerably.(Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
In a letter to Sitharaman, INS said that the industry is reeling under a crisis as both advertisement and circulation revenue have dropped considerably.(Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
business

Publishers seek relief for print media

By Shuchi Bansal, Lata Jha, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:59 AM IST
“The print media industry needs the removal of customs duty on imported newsprint. This will help manage costs,” Jayant Mammen Mathew, executive editor of Malayala Manorama Co., told Mint.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US president-elect Joe Biden outlined a $1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal on Thursday, saying bold investment was needed to jump-start the economy.(AP)
US president-elect Joe Biden outlined a $1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal on Thursday, saying bold investment was needed to jump-start the economy.(AP)
business

US stimulus, Q3 earnings, covid vaccination to steer stocks

By Nasrin Sultana, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:32 AM IST
Q3 earnings have so far been firm and are likely to remain strong, which along with vaccination drive, should offer support to equities, Modi added. “The budget will be crucial for the market as it will offer clarity about the sustainability of the rebound.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gross NPAs could rise to 13.5% under the baseline stress scenario by September 30, 2021, according to RBI.
Gross NPAs could rise to 13.5% under the baseline stress scenario by September 30, 2021, according to RBI.
business

New stress-test formula gets RBI board nod

By Gopika Gopakumar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:22 AM IST
The scrutiny on stress tests comes after market participants raised concerns on the quality of these tests, which differ from projections by banks and rating agencies. Stress tests should ideally prepare the system to handle a crisis by issuing early warnings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Third-party apps that build online inventories of products and engage with customers through WhatsApp and other social media, though popular, don’t offer the same integration level that WhatsApp is trying to build with JioMart.(MINT_PRINT)
Third-party apps that build online inventories of products and engage with customers through WhatsApp and other social media, though popular, don’t offer the same integration level that WhatsApp is trying to build with JioMart.(MINT_PRINT)
business

Reliance to embed JioMart in WhatsApp within six months

By Abhijit Ahaskar, Kalpana Pathak, Mumbai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 07:04 AM IST
The integration will allow JioMart catapult its reach across India, allowing Reliance Retail to pose a serious challenge to Flipkart and Amazon’s domination in India’s fast-growing online retail market.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representation. (HT FILE)
For representation. (HT FILE)
business

Personal finance: Five sections that yield you tax benefits

By Abeer Ray
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:19 AM IST
Did you know that you could save on taxes by applying for deductions under 14 different sections of the Income Tax Act? If you are yet to invest in a way that would yield you tax concessions, here are the five simplest sections to target.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Adani Group has made the highest offer among the four bidders of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>31,250 cr for buying DHFL’s entire business.(MINT_PRINT)
Adani Group has made the highest offer among the four bidders of 31,250 cr for buying DHFL’s entire business.(MINT_PRINT)
business

DHFL resolution: Lenders approve Piramal's bid

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 08:29 PM IST
Piramal's bid received 94 per cent votes as compared to 45 per cent for the US-based Oaktree Capital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The IPO consists of fresh stocks of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>300 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 58,40,000 equity shares.(iStock)
The IPO consists of fresh stocks of up to 300 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 58,40,000 equity shares.(iStock)
business

Indigo Paints to come up with its IPO on January 20. All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 07:16 PM IST
For the initial share sale 1,488- 1,490 has been set as the price band. The public issue would get 1,170.16 crore at the upper end of the price band.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IRFC has fixed the price band for its public issue at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25-26 per equity share.(iStock)
IRFC has fixed the price band for its public issue at 25-26 per equity share.(iStock)
business

Indian Railway Finance Corporation IPO opens tomorrow

Written by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:20 PM IST
The Union cabinet had approved listing of five railway companies in April 2017. Four of them have been listed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP