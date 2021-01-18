Bitcoin retreats from $40,000 level strategists view as key
Bitcoin retreated further from the $40,000 level on Monday, a decline that could portend more losses based on the latest analysis from strategists at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
The cryptocurrency could be hurt by an exodus of trend-following investors unless it can “break out” above $40,000 soon, a team including Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou said. The pattern of demand for Bitcoin futures and the $22.9 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust will help determine the outlook, they added.
“The flow into the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust would likely need to sustain its $100 million per day pace over the coming days and weeks for such a breakout to occur,” the strategists wrote in a note on Friday.
Traders seeking clues about investor appetite for risk have been gripped by Bitcoin’s stunning rally and turbulent 12% slide from a record of almost $42,000 on Jan. 8. The cryptocurrency boom since March embodies the ebullience in financial markets awash with stimulus to fight the impact of the pandemic -- as well as the concern that some of these gains may prove unsustainable.
The JPMorgan strategists said Bitcoin was in a similar position in late November, except with $20,000 as the test. Flows of institutional investment into the Grayscale trust helped the world’s largest cryptocurrency extend its rally, they wrote.
Trend-following traders “could propagate the past week’s correction” and “momentum signals will naturally decay from here up till the end of March” if Bitcoin’s price fails to break above $40,000, they said.
Bitcoin dipped about 4% to $35,100 as of 1:14 p.m. in Tokyo on Monday. Ether, another popular digital coin, shed 5% to $1,200.
Exactly what’s driven the yearlong near-quadrupling in Bitcoin’s price remains murky. Commentators have cited day traders, wealthy buyers, hedge funds, companies and even signs of interest from long-term investors like insurers.
Bitcoin’s proponents argue it’s maturing as a hedge for dollar weakness and the possibility of faster inflation in a recovering global economy. Others say its defining characteristic remains speculative booms followed by busts.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tata Capital PE fund raises ₹1,250 cr to invest in urbanisation, manufacturing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Total speeds up renewables push with $2.5 bln investment in Indian solar power
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IRFC IPO opens for subscription; wise decision to invest, say experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian stocks drop for a second day, tracking losses in Asia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin retreats from $40,000 level strategists view as key
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex opens over 200 points lower at 48,831; Nifty falls 70.60 points to 14,363
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China GDP grows 2.3% in 2020, slowest in more than four decades: Official
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Publishers seek relief for print media
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US stimulus, Q3 earnings, covid vaccination to steer stocks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New stress-test formula gets RBI board nod
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reliance to embed JioMart in WhatsApp within six months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Personal finance: Five sections that yield you tax benefits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DHFL resolution: Lenders approve Piramal's bid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indigo Paints to come up with its IPO on January 20. All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian Railway Finance Corporation IPO opens tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox