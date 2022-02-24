Russia-Ukraine crisis: Bitcoin tumbles as Putin orders military into eastern Ukraine

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
As Moscow decided to conduct military operations in eastern Ukraine, Bitcoin slipped to a one-month low.
A tank drives along a street after Russian President ordered the deployment of Russian troops in eastern Ukraine.
Published on Feb 24, 2022 10:25 AM IST
Bloomberg |

Cryptocurrencies dropped as Vladimir Putin decided to conduct military operations in eastern Ukraine, with Bitcoin slumping to a one-month low.

The largest token fell as much as 7.4% to $34,783 after an initial Tass report on Russia’s decision. Second-ranked Ether declined as much as 8.7% to $2,390.61. Other coins like XRP, Cardano and Solana were down as well.

Bitcoin’s swings during the past weeks of escalating geopolitical tensions have served to undermine the argument that cryptocurrencies offer a hedge in times of trouble. The traditional safe haven gold, meanwhile, surged to the highest level since early 2021 on Thursday. 

“Risk assets continue to be weighed down by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and tensions. This includes Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies which are currently still very much viewed as a high-risk asset class,” said Vijay Ayyar, vice president of corporate development at Luno, a crypto platform. 

The next key level to watch for Bitcoin will be $28,000 to $29,000, he said. If that treshold gets breached, “we could be looking at much lower levels in the low $20,000s and below.”

