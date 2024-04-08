 boAt Data Breach: Are you a boAt user? Your personal details may be selling on dark web - Hindustan Times
ByHT News Desk
Apr 08, 2024 03:24 PM IST

boAt Data Breach: A hacker named ShopifyGUY claimed to breach the data of audio products and smartwatch maker boAt Lifestyle.

boAt Data Breach: Data of 7.5 million boAt customers has been leaked and is selling on the dark web, as per a report by Forbes India. Name, address, contact number, email ID, customer ID and more of boAT customers is available for purchase, it added. A hacker named ShopifyGUY claimed to breach the data of audio products and smartwatch maker boAt Lifestyle and dumped files of data breach with access to information of customers, it was reported. 

boAt Data Breach: Keeping aside the immediate loss of personal information, the data breach also makes boAT customers more vulnerable to financial fraud, scams and identity theft
What could be the impact of the data breach?

Keeping aside the immediate loss of personal information, the data breach also makes boAT customers more vulnerable to financial fraud, scams and identity theft as threat actors can use personal details of individuals to get access to bank accounts, conduct transactions and use credit cards. Threat Intelligence Researcher Saumay Srivastava told Forbes, “The consequences for companies include a loss of customer confidence, legal consequences and reputational harm. The major implications make it even more essential to implement adequate security practice."

What we know about ShopifyGUY- the leaker?

The leaker's profile (ShopifyGUY) is relatively new and owing to the this breach, the hacker will gain a good reputation among the forum community, Rakesh Krishnan, senior threat analyst at NetEnrich told Forbes. He said, “Considering the timeline, we can assume that the hackers gained access to the boAt customer database at least one month ago and put the data on the forum yesterday.”

Meanwhile Yash Kadakia, founder of Security Brigade said, “The data is available for eight credits on some forums, so literally, it costs two euros to buy the data. It'll probably be available for free in a few days on Telegram. This data will be used by a lot of scammers for different phone and email scams.”

Founded in 2016 by Shark Tank judge Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta, boAt is the second most popular wearable brand in the third quarter of 2023, as per IDC report. 

