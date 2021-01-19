Boeing 737 Max to get EU flight clearance next week
Boeing's 737 Max airliner will receive final clearance to resume flying in Europe next week, the head of the EU's air safety watchdog said on Tuesday.
The EU Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) is one of the last major regulators to approve changes to the Max and its anti-stall software, blamed for two deadly crashes that grounded the jet in March 2019.
The European agency, which published a draft airworthiness directive in November, has made largely presentational adjustments after public consultations, Executive Director Patrick Ky said in an online media briefing.
"We expect to publish it next week, which means the Max will be cleared to fly again," Ky said. A separate certification of the Max-200 variant will likely follow in "coming weeks", he added, allowing flights to resume before summer.
The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Brazilian authorities both cleared the Max for flight in November. Canada is expected to follow suit on Wednesday.
Following the crashes, EASA insisted on carrying out a broader and deeper review than it typically conducts on Boeing jets under the FAA's primary authority.
Emirates President Tim Clark last week credited the European regulator's "very hard line" for helping to restore public trust in the Max.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bank of America’s trading unit falls short of rivals during bumper year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goldman Sachs profit more than doubles on underwriting, trading boost
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Investor wealth zooms ₹3.41 lakh crore as markets witness massive buying
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sebi extends relaxations for compliance with rights issues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to contribute 15% of global growth by FY26: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Withdraw privacy policy updates: What Centre said in its letter to WhatsApp CEO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First India-EU IPR dialogue held to strengthen relation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maruti shares gain over 1% as company hikes prices of select vehicles
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boeing 737 Max to get EU flight clearance next week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mindtree shares close over 1% higher as net profit jumps
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Changes in law on cigarettes, other tobacco products to impact F&B sector: NRAI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil prices rise as investors look to higher demand seen in second half
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adani Group signs concession agreements with AAI for developing 3 airports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man who ran 46 fake firms, helped businesses evade taxes worth ₹83 cr arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amazon partners with Startup India, others to boost e-com exports from India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox